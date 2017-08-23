Facebook Inc. appears to be down for some of its more than 2 billion global users. (Photo: Getty Images file)

Facebook Inc. appears to be down for some of its more than 2 billion global users.

According to hundreds of accounts on Twitter, the world’s largest social network isn’t loading. Facebook didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment about the issue.

Outages are rare for Facebook, which has become a digital front page for people to read news, share information and communicate with friends and family. Downdetector, a website that tracks outages, shows a concentration of outage reports in Europe and Australia.

Some users online have recommended clearing out the cookies in the browser to fix the problem. Others have suggested refreshing the site by pressing the Control and F5 keys at the same time.

