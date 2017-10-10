In all, there are 600 Google employees in Michigan. (Photo: David Ramos / Getty Images)

Google is moving from the suburbs to downtown Detroit, company officials confirmed Tuesday.

The tech giant plans to double space from the 17,000 square feet it occupies in Birmingham. The office has 100 employees that focus on digital advertising for auto industry.

The move to a larger space in Detroit will accommodate any future growth, officials said.

“Google is psyched to be part of Detroit’s comeback,” Danielle Russell, head of Google Detroit said in a statement. “There’s so much energy in this city — so much creativity, innovation and hard work — we can’t wait to be part of the day-to-day action and to grow with downtown Detroit.”

A location and timeline for the move have yet to be determined, officials said. The company is in negotiations with a couple of locations.

The office in Birmingham opened 10 years ago.

Last month, Google gave a tour of its new campus headquarters in Ann Arbor. Google has more than 400 employees in Ann Arbor for its AdWords unit, the company’s main advertising vehicle and source of revenue. In all, there are 600 Google employees in Michigan.

