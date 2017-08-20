The National Weather Service is forecasting a cloudy day for most of lower Michigan on Monday’s highly anticipated gloomy day. There’s even a “real low chance” of showers in Metro Detroit, said Steven Frietag, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake. (Photo: AP)

One way or another it’s going to be a dark Monday for Metro Detroiters and most Michigan residents. In the afternoon from around 1 p.m to 4 p.m, the moon will block the sun in a rare solar eclipse.

But something more common may obscure our view of the eclipse: Clouds.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a cloudy day for most of lower Michigan on Monday’s highly anticipated gloomy day. There’s even a “real low chance” of showers in Metro Detroit, said Steven Freitag, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake.

“It’s looking unfavorable but there is a glimmer of hope,” Freitag said. “It’s possible the clouds could part in time and you will be able to witness this once in a seven year phenomenon.”

Cloud movement is tough to predict, Freitag pointed out, and its possible our views of the eclipse may not be obscured. And the outlook could change depending on potential storms in northern Ohio Valley on Sunday night.

In Michigan, residents are expected to see about 80 percent of the solar eclipse, which is when the moon aligns between earth and sun and blocks out the light. The eclipse is expected to happen from 1:03 p.m. to 3:47 p.m. The best time to see it is 2:27 p.m. At that point, it will get a little darker outside and the temperature will drop.

Total solar eclipses occur every year or two or three, often in the middle of nowhere like the South Pacific or Antarctic. What makes Monday’s eclipse so special is that it will cut diagonally across the entire United States.

The last time a total solar eclipse swept the whole width of the U.S. was in 1918.

If you miss Monday’s eclipse — or get bitten by the eclipse bug — you’ll have to wait seven years to see another one in the continental U.S. For the U.S., the next total solar eclipse will occur on April 8, 2024. The next total solar eclipse will be in 2019, but you’ll have to be below the equator for a glimpse. We’re talking the South Pacific, and Chile and Argentina.

