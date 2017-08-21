Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Michael Narlock, head of astronomy, Cranbrook Institute of Science, talks about the telescope that will be available for visitors to see the sun during the solar eclipse Aug. 21

Wayne Neuser, 48, of Berkeley, brought his 9-year-old son, Nate, to the Michigan Science Center Monday.

Detroit — The wait is over.

Metro Detroiters are observing the first marquee solar eclipse of this century.

The eclipse — when the moon passes in front of the sun and blocks sunlight — will occur until 3:47 p.m. locally. The prime viewing time is 2:27 p.m. During that period, the temperature will drop and the sky will get a little darker. About 80 percent of the eclipse will be visible in Metro Detroit.

Michigan Science Center marketing manager Rachel Reardone said the Detroit center had sold 750 general admission tickets by the time the eclipse started at 1:03 p.m.

“We’re all really excited about this turnout. We’re thrilled everyone is so excited about the eclipse,” said Reardone, adding that she talked to kids in line who were spewing out solar eclipse facts. “Having an event that’s bringing people all together in our city, that’s all around science, it’s a really, really exciting day for us.”

Nearly an hour after opening Monday, the Michigan Science Center ran out of its 400 pairs of solar eclipse glasses — to the dismay of hundreds more still waiting in line.

Yet science center officials encouraged them to stay and see the eclipse by making paper pinhole viewers and watching a livestream of the eclipse from various locations across the country.

Vanessa Ogundipe, 33, of Pontiac brought her four kids. After waiting in line over an hour, she learned that there were no more glasses.

“I kind of suspected they had run out, but we’re here for the fun,” she said, as her two daughters, ages 6 and 4, made pinhole projectors at a station outside.

Vanessa Ogundipe wasn’t too upset about not getting a pair of glasses.

“We’ll use the pinhole projectors instead,” she said.

By 10:30 a.m. Monday, 220 people were inside the Michigan Science Center ready to view their first total solar eclipse — when the moon passes in front of the sun and blocks sunlight. Hundreds more waited in line outside.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a cloudy day for most of lower Michigan on Monday’s highly anticipated gloomy day. There’s even a “real low chance” of showers in Metro Detroit, said Steven Freitag, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township.

In the weeks leading up to the event, retailers sold out of certified eclipse glasses, and there was a mad dash in the last few days as people tried to get a hold of a pair for safe viewing.

Detroiter Edith Bowman, 37, struggled to find eclipse glasses locally. Over the last few days, she called five 7-Elevens, two Krogers, two Lowes and one Best Buy.

In a final effort, she woke up at 6 a.m. Monday and drove to two Walmart stores — with no success.

“They had online that they still had them, but once I got out there, they didn’t,” she said.

So she packed her kids — ages 10, 6 and 4 — in the car and came to the Michigan Science Center at 9:30 a.m.

"Everywhere else was sold out," she said. “And I knew they were distributing glasses on a first-come, first-served basis.”

Sisters Gabriela, 4, left, and Sophia Ogundipe, 6, of Pontiac make pinhole projectors at the Michigan Science Center on Monday.

Health experts warn to never stare directly into the sun, as even 1 percent of sunlight can damage vision.

“The sun is very, very bright so when we have 20 percent of the sun still visible, it’s still really dangerous for us to look at,” said Paulette Epstein, planetarium manager and staff astronomer at the Michigan Science Center.

That’s one reason Bowman was on a mission to find the glasses for each of her kids, who, she said, are still young and not at “the best sharing age.”

“I don’t want them to take them off in the middle, trying to switch, but still looking up while they’re doing it,” she said.

Seeing the line wrapped around the building, Bowman said they may try to hang around until the eclipse starts at 1 p.m.

"Depending on how crowded it gets, we may take our glasses and watch it from home," she said.

Jessica Grabbe, 33, was first in line at 8 a.m. She came prepared with coffee and books until her fellow musician at the Detroit Symphony Orchestra joined with homemade coffee cake.

Grabbe, a double bass player who lives nearby in Detroit, said she woke up early to get a pair of the glasses.

“I thought there was going to be a bunch of people lined up at 7 a.m., and I was worried I was going to be late,” she said, standing before the entrance a few minutes before doors opened. “I think it’s probably one of the last places that has glasses today.”

Grabbe contemplated traveling somewhere to see the full eclipse but decided she can wait for the next total eclipse in the U.S. in 2024.

“That’ll be much closer to Michigan,” she said.

Solar eclipses happen about every 18 months, Epstein said, but they’re often only visible from the ocean.

“For it to happen across the United States, that’s the exciting part,” she said. “It’s something we haven't seen in quite a while.”

Wayne Neuser, 48, of Berkley brought his 9-year-old son, Nate, to the Michigan Science Center Monday.

The two came prepared with eclipse glasses they got for free from the Henry Ford Museum last week. The hour-plus wait wasn't a deterrent.

"We wanted to check out the activities and see what's inside," Wayne Neuser said.

Standing in line before the eclipse starts in Detroit, they decided to check out their eclipse glasses.

Staring into the sun, Neuser admitted, "you can't see a thing."

