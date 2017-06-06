Under the rules of the promotion promotion, tickets have to be purchased between Tuesday through 11:59 p.m. Thursday for domestic travel trips between Aug. 22 and Dec. 13. (Photo: Wilfredo Lee / AP)

Southwest Airlines said Tuesday it’s holding a three-day sale on fares for fall flights.

The Dallas-based company is offering domestic fares that start as low as $49 for one-way trips to select destinations. It has other one-way fares for $79, $99, and $129.

“These low prices are available to anyone who wants to take a vacation, close that business deal, or visit family and friends this fall,” Ryan Green, the airlines’ vice president and chief marketing officer, said in a statement Tuesday. “Southwest Airlines is here to connect People to what’s important in their lives through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel.”

Under the promotion, tickets have to be purchased between Tuesday through 11:59 p.m. Thursday for domestic travel trips between Aug. 22 and Dec. 13. The fares are not available to or from Albany, N.Y. and Manchester, N.H.

For example, one-way fares from Detroit to popular destinations in the U.S. include:

■$49 to Baltimore.

■$49 to Chicago (Midway).

■$77 to Atlanta.

■$79 to Nashville.

■$79 to St. Louis.

■$99 to Denver.

For information, visit Southwest Airlines’ web site.

Southwest Airlines serves more than 100 million customers annually with 54,000 employees.

