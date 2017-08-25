Buy Photo Ambassador Bridge (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Any travelers using the Ambassador Bridge to get to Detroit from Windsor should probably find an alternate route.

The Windsor street that leads to the Ambassador Bridge and into Detroit, Huron Church Road, is closed because a semi-tractor trailer tipped over, officials said.

As a result, the northbound entrance to the bridge in Windsor is closed, according to police.

Windsor Police Service spokesman Sgt. Steve Betteridge said the truck tipped over on Huron Church Road at about 9:15 a.m. Friday.

The truck was carrying automotive parts and there are only minor injuries connected with the accident, he said.

"The issue is our police officers have closed the road that leads up to the Ambassador Bridge because the truck tipped over on to its side," Betteridge said. "Until they can safely remove the parts the and the truck from the area, the road leading to the bridge is closed."

He said it's too soon to tell how long the road will be closed, but it could be at least a couple more hours.

In the meantime, motorists are asked to avoid the area, Betteridge said.

Officials said the right lane of Huron Church Road was moving as of 11:15 a.m.

