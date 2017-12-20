Of the Michigan travelers, 3.17 million will be traveling by car and 190,400 by airplane between Dec. 23 and Jan. 1. (Todd McInturf / The Detroit News)2014. (Photo: Todd McInturf, Detroit News file)

'Tis the season to spend with family and friends and this year, Mitten State residents are traveling in record numbers.

AAA forecasts nearly 3.5 million people from Michigan will travel from Saturday through Jan. 1 — a 3.4 percent increase, or 114,000 more travelers than last year — the highest since AAA began tracking data in 2001.

Thursday between 3 to 5 p.m. is the worst time to travel in and around Detroit, with travel times nearly doubled from an average day.

“We made the top 10 list of things we don’t want to be on,” AAA spokeswoman Susan Hiltz said.

In preparation for holiday traveling, folks should plan for trips up to three times longer than the normal trip, depending on where they're headed or may have connections.

Of the Michigan travelers, 3.17 million will be traveling by car and 190,400 by airplane and Detroit made AAA's top 10 worst days/times to travel list.

Traveling from New York Wednesday between 3:30-5:30 p.m. ranked worst on the list with up to three times the delay, Los Angeles coming in second for Wednesday, Washington, DC on Thursday and San Francisco on Wednesday all experienced travel delays.

AAA released their top 10 worst times and dates to travel this holiday. (Photo: AAA)

