Widespread storms brought flooding, high winds and thousands of power outages across Metro Detroit on Thursday night.

The downpours totaling as much as 1 inch of rain in some spots prompted the National Weather Service to issue an urban and small stream flood advisory for northeastern Wayne County through 11:45 p.m.

“Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low-lying spots,” the notice read.

Electrical lines were reported down in Canton Township, along with a tree limb and water covering the roadway, the weather service said. Trees were downed in Monroe County, and wind gusts up to 40 mph swept through St. Clair Shores, the station reported.

DTE Energy crews were working 16-hour shifts to restore power to an estimated 30,000 customers in southeast Michigan, officials said in a statement on Twitter.

Most of the outages were concentrated in Monroe and Wayne counties, the utility said. An online map showed clusters near Taylor, Flat Rock and Woodhaven. Restoration estimates were expected Friday.

Though the storm system was moving out of the region, “there’s still the potential for heavy rain” overnight, said Sara Pampreen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in White Lake Township.

New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch are possible after 1 a.m., the weather service said.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely early Friday as highs reach the low 80s and a low of 62.

“We will have the chance into mid-afternoon, then we dry out,” Pampreen said.

Overnight temperatures into Saturday should hover in the 60s then rebound into the mid-70s under mostly sunny skies.

