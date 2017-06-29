Buy Photo Showers and thunderstorms are likely south of Interstate 69 through 4 a.m. as the storm system pushes east, according to the National Weather Service forecast. (Photo: Elizabeth Conley / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Storms are headed into southeast Michigan early Friday, kicking off a severe-weather pattern forecasters say could last through the start of the weekend.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely south of Interstate 69 through 4 a.m. as the storm system pushes east, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Rainfall amounts could reach a quarter-inch, meteorologist Steve Considine said. “Tonight is mostly going to be light.”

But a better chance for downpours and severe storms arrives Friday, when the mercury climbs into the 80s amid humid air. Between 5 p.m. and midnight, some spots could see as much as half an inch of rain with wind gusts nearing 45 mph, Considine said.

The storm patterns could linger into Saturday as temperatures again top out in the lower 80s, average for this time of year, weather service data shows.

The trend is associated with a “slow moving low pressure system across the Great Lakes and some warm, humid air lifting up” into the region, Considine said.

But there’s a break ahead. Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and highs around 81.

