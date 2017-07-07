Buy Photo Raindrops fall in a puddle of rain water along Congress Street in downtown Detroit. (Photo: John T. Greilick / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Storms moving east across Michigan caused scattered power outages through the Detroit area for 14,000 customers early Friday morning, DTE Energy reports.

Pockets of storms near Grosse Point Farms, along Gratiot Avenue before Eight Mile, Belleville, and between Farmington and Livonia still have power outages, according to DTE’s power outage map.

Crews will work on restoring power for those customers throughout the day, said DTE Energy spokesperson Stephanie Beres.

“The weather forecast looks favorable, so we’re hoping for a good day,” she said. She reminded customers in the event of storms, never to drive across downed power lines, to turn off all appliances and to stay out of flooded areas.

Meanwhile, power outages affected more than 130,000 Consumers Energy customers, said Consumers Energy spokesperson Roger Morgenstern. While restoration began Thursday night for northern Michigan customers, it is unlikely all customers will be restored until 11:30 p.m. Sunday, particularly those in the northeastern and western parts of the state.

Winds in excess of 70 mph affected a swath from Muskegon to Holland to Jackson, with a lot of tree damage in Grand Haven, said meteorologist Steve Confidine with the National Weather Service. Now, however, the thunderstorms are well to the east, he said.

“Metro Detroit got fairly lucky,” he said. “The winds and storms weakened before hitting Ann Arbor and metro Detroit.”

Detroit experienced lightning and rains, but Ottowa and Kent counties were the hardest hit, he said, with all of the damage west of Jackson.

The storms intensified over Lake Michigan and moved east. A Grand Haven man died after a tree fell on his house.

For this evening in southeast Michigan, the National Weather Service also predicts scattered thunderstorms capable of producing winds of up to 60 mph, mainly between the hours of 4 and 9 p.m. This weekend will be much cooler with no risk of thunderstorms.

