An inch of rainfall is possible in Southeast Michigan on Monday, said Steven Freitag, a National Weather Service meteorologist. (Photo: John T. Greilick / The Detroit News)

Monday morning has been dark and stormy in Metro Detroit, but rainfall should taper off in the early afternoon as the thunderstorm complex hovering over Southeast Michigan heads south.

An inch of rainfall is possible in Southeast Michigan on Monday, said Steven Freitag, a National Weather Service meteorologist. Some parts of southern Michigan, such as Hillsdale County, could get two to three inches of rain, Freitag said. The high Monday is still expected to hit the “upper 70s.”

The thunderstorm complex currently in Michigan came over from Minnesota.

“People have been praying for rain, and here it is,” Freitag said.

Tuesday should be dry and sunny, with some cloud cover. No rain is expected and high temperatures will reach the mid 80s.

On Wednesday, more stormy weather is possible. While it’s too early to say how much rain might fall, “showers and thunderstorms are likely at some point in the day,” Freitag said. Highs could reach the mid 80s.

Thursday won’t bring as much rain as Monday or Wednesday, but there is a “small chance of a thundershower,” Freitag said. Highs are expected in the low to mid 80s.

Friday is expected to be sunny and in the lower 80s.

