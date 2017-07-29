People enjoy the warm weather and ride bikes along the Detroit River. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

It may be impossible to define perfect weather, but Saturday was about as close as you can get.

Mostly sunny skies and a high in the low 80s sent many folks in Metro Detroit outdoors to soak it in. Sunday should provide another opportunity for basking, with more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures reaching the mid-80s, said Jordan Dale, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township.

The dry and sunny weather pattern should continue through Tuesday, after which there will be a cool down, said Dale. A cold front is expected to push into the region, bringing chances for rain on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday could see a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, he said.

People head towards the riverfront in Hart Plaza. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)





