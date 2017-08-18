Buy Photo The Dream Cruise will run from 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday on Woodward Avenue between Ferndale and Pontiac, passing through nine Metro Detroit communities. (Photo: Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

The weather forecast for Saturday’s Woodward Dream Cruise is, well rather dreamy, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the low 60s Friday night but it will remain dry throughout southeast Michigan. A 40 percent change of light showers is expected “in the pre-dawn hours and expected to end by mid-morning on Saturday,” according to meteorologist Dave Gurney of the weather service’s White Lake Township station.

The Dream Cruise — held rain or shine — draws more than 1 million car enthusiasts and thousands of classic and vintage autos annually. And Saturday is looking good, according to Gurney.

“We have a good chance of some rain but it will be early and light, certainly not a washout,” said Gurney. “We should be drying out by afternoon with a fair amount of sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s. It should be a pleasant day overall for the Cruise.”

The Dream Cruise will run from 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday on Woodward Avenue between Ferndale and Pontiac, passing through nine Metro Detroit communities.

