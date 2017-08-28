After a day of downpours, some Metro Detroit communities could face flooding as storms crossing the region are expected to bring more rain.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning until 9:45 p.m. for north central Wayne County, southeastern Oakland County and southwestern Macomb County. The area includes Warren, Livonia, Troy, Southfield, Taylor, Pontiac, Romulus, downtown Detroit, Detroit, Sterling Heights, Dearborn, Royal Oak, Wyandotte, Birmingham, Rochester, Westland, Farmington Hills, Rochester Hills, Dearborn Heights and Lincoln Park.

Radar has “indicated a persistent area of thunderstorms producing heavy rain” across the region, weather service officials said in the alert. “Between 2 and 3 inches have already fallen in some locations, with an additional 1 to 2 inches possible through 8 p.m. This will bring the potential for flash flooding, particularly near poor drainage areas.”

Some street flooding has been reported in Southfield, the weather service said, and on the northbound M-39 ramp to eastbound Interstate 96 in Wayne County, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation website.

Meanwhile, some areas recorded high rainfall totals by early evening, according to the weather service. Those included 2.53 inches in Livonia; 1.80 inches in Clarkston; 1.16 inches in Bloomfield Hills; and 1.40 inches in Brighton.

The rain is slated to continue over the next several hours as lows dip into the 60s.

Though the heaviest downfalls are expected before 11 p.m, “there’s going to be a chance all night of some additional rain, even on into early tomorrow,” said Mike Richter, a meteorologist with the weather service station in White Lake Township.

More precipitation is on tap for Tuesday, with amounts between a 10th and 1/ 4 of an inch possible. The high should reach the low 70s, about five degrees below average for the date.

The showers should clear by early Wednesday, when the mercury is forecast to rebound near 80.

