Buy Photo File photo from Belle Isle (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

As Metro Detroiters say "so long" to summer this Labor Day weekend, they can expect temperatures to cool off a bit as well as a chance of rain Monday.

"It's looking like the weather is going to be pretty good for the weekend," said Jordan Dale, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township.

Dale said Friday will be on the cooler side with highs in the 60s but then temperatures are going to warm up heading into Saturday and Sunday. The thermometer should reach into the 70s Saturday and near 80 on Sunday and Labor Day, he said.

"It should be partly cloudy through that period, and we might have some clouds on Saturday that push up from the south from the remnants of (Tropical storm) Harvey," Dale said. "But we're not expecting any rain as that passes to our south."

He said the only other shot at rain in the forecast is on Monday. "Right now, that looks like it could be some scattered showers and thunderstorms," Dale said.

On Wednesday, temperatures were expected to reach highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

AAA Michigan said Wednesday it estimates more than one million Michiganians are expected to travel over the Labor Day weekend. The insurance company said the holiday is traditionally the third-most traveled holiday of the summer season.

"Relatively moderate gas prices combined with a favorable weather forecast offer the perfect formula to make the most of this final summer holiday in the Great Lakes State,” Susan Hiltz, Michigan public affairs director for AAA-The Auto Club, said in a statement.

She said although the effects on Hurricane Harvey on gas prices haven't been determined yet, Michigan motorists can expect gas prices over the holiday to be slightly higher than last year, which was about $2.27 per gallon.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Extended forecast

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees and a low of about 50 degrees.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 68 degrees and a low of about 52 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 74 degrees and a low of about 59 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 79 degrees and a low of about 62 degrees.

Labor Day: Mostly sunny with a high near 80 degrees and a chance of showers. The low could drop to about 58 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees and a chance of showers.

Source: National Weather Service

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wTsftf