Metro Detroiters who have been getting used to 80-plus degree weather may have to wait a few more days because this weekend’s forecast will be much closer to normal.

Going into this weekend, forecasters say, temperatures will reach into the mid-to-high 60s — normal for the end of September and early October.

“It will be a little bit cooler tomorrow. We’re looking at low to mid 60s,” said Trent Frey of the National Weather Service in White Lake Township. “Then we’ll start to see a rebound coming into Sunday with mostly mid 60s, but a couple of areas can see high 60s.”

Just wait, because the region could see 80 degrees by the middle of next week, he said.

“We might get a touch of the 80s this week,” he said. “That will be obviously a bit warmer than average. But we’re not expecting the same warmup we had last week and earlier this week.”

Fry said a cold front will be coming through and bringing a slight chance for showers in the afternoon with a high of 68 and a low of 49.

On Saturday, expect clear skies with a high of 63 and a low into the evening of 47, with Sunday bringing a high of 66 to a low of 53, Frey said.

But the true warm-up happens on Monday with temps in the mid-70s and will continue warming into Tuesday as well, he said.

Frey said the average temperatures for this time of the year are normally in the mid to low 60s.

