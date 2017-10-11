Buy Photo A woman talks on her cell phone as she awaits a ride along 11 Mile Road near Brettonwoods Street in Madison Heights on Wednesday October 11, 2017 as light rain hits the metro area. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Wednesday's forecast for Metro Detroit calls for rain and cool, fall-like temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

"It's going to rain for pretty much the whole day, at least well into the afternoon," said Mike Richter, a meteorologist with the weather service in White Lake Township. "It's just going to be a good soaking rain. We're looking at a general rainfall amount of less than an inch."

He said motorists should drive with caution because the rain will leave standing water on the roadways.

"We shouldn't see any widespread flooding, but there'll be some ponding on the roads and that will cause some headaches," Richter said.

He also said some brisk winds out of the northeast will make for a cooler day Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to reach the high 50s and lows in the upper 40s. They're usually in the 60s this time of year, according to the weather service.

"It's kind of a return to fall today," Richter said. "But temperatures will bounce back up again later in the week."

Extended forecast

Thursday: Cloudy with a high near 65 degrees and a low of about 57 degrees.

Friday: Partly sunny with a high near 70 degrees and a low of about 58 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 74 degrees and a low of about 62 degrees. There's a small chance for rain after 3 p.m.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 72 degrees and a low of about 49 degrees. There's a chance of rain before 9 p.m.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 60 degrees and a low around 45 degrees.

Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 63 degrees.

Source: National Weather Service

