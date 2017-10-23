Buy Photo Rain in downtown Detroit (Photo: John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

The cold and rain expected to move into Metro Detroit over the weekend appear not to be in a rush, but they're still coming.

"It just slowed down," said Sara Pampreen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township. "It's just taking its time to get here."

She said the area could see nearly an inch between Monday and early Tuesday morning.

Beyond Tuesday, the main story will be colder temperatures, Pampreen said.

"After we get through this rain, we have a cold front moving through," she said. "We're looking at a high in the upper 60s Monday but then we're looking at highs in the lower 50s on Tuesday and a high of about 50 on Wednesday."

The colder weather could also bring snow showers with it later this week, according to the weather service. The agency's forecast calls for a chance of rain and snow showers on Sunday.

"It's a very slight chance, about 30 percent," Pampreen said. "But we tend to see our first snowflakes around Halloween. So it's not out of the question."

Extended forecast

Monday: Cloudy with rain likely after noon and a high near 68 degrees and a low around 53 degrees. It's expected to be breezy at night and half an inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain is possible.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 54 degrees and a low around 41 degrees. Showers are likely before 2 p.m. and again between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a high near 49 degrees and a low around 38 degrees. There's also a 50 percent chance of showers.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 55 degrees and a low around 44 degrees.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 56 degrees and a low around 40 degrees. There's also a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a high near 50 degrees and a low around 36 degrees. There's a chance of showers.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a high near 50 degrees and a chance of rain and snow showers.

