There’s a 30 percent chance of a wintry mix Tuesday as the first snowflakes make their way into Metro Detroit but the outlook looks clear for trick-or-treaters, forecasters say.

“There’s certainly a chance to see some snow in the I-94/I-69 corridor,” said Alex Manion, meteorologist for the National Weather Service White Lake Township reporting station.

The affected areas would be Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, Washtenaw and Wayne counties, according to the forecast.

There is a 30 percent chance of rain mixed with snow in the area beginning around 5 a.m. Tuesday, bringing with it temperatures as low as 34. The high temperature is expected to be in the lower 40s. There is no accumulation expected except for elevated and grassy areas, said Manion.

The wintry mix is expected to hit its highpoint by 9 a.m. Tuesday and taper off in the afternoon. In southern Metro Detroit, there is a 20 percent chance of rain. In northern Metro Detroit, drizzle is forecast. It is expected to be dry later Tuesday in time for Halloween trick-or-treating.

Manion expects Wednesday will be dry and temperatures in the mid- to upper 40s in Metro Detroit. There is a chance of rain and snow, with a high of 47. Low is expected to be 43.

