This past October was Metro Detroit's 14th hottest, according to National Weather Service records dating back to 1872.

Metro Detroit's hottest October was in 1941, with an average temperature of 65.1 degrees. The average daily temperature in October was 61.6 degrees, which is 7.3 degrees higher than recent averages, officials said.

No records were broken in October, said Alex Manion, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township.

Officials said November will look average with highs in the low to mid 50s, but Metro Detroit might get some 60-degree days.

Metro Detroiters can expect chilly weather over the weekend with days with high temperatures in the mid 40s and lows around 30 degrees.

The most severe conditions could be rolling in on Sunday, said Manion.

While much of Sunday will be sunny with highs near 65 degrees, a cold front is expected to push through the northwest in the late afternoon, Manion said.

Forecast

Friday night: Overnight lows around 35 degrees.

Saturday: Highs between 45-50 degrees and lows in mid 40s. Chances of rain in the evening to continue overnight.

Sunday: Possible rain in the morning with sunny high temperatures around 65 degrees. Lows in the mid 40s. Chances of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon throughout the evening.

Monday: High temperatures between 45-50 degrees, lows around 30 degrees.

Tuesday: High temperatures between 45-50 degrees, lows around 30 degrees.

