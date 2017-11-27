Get ready for a sunny, breezy and above-average spring-like day Tuesday.

And the rest of the week is nothing to complain about.

Temperatures Tuesday are expected to reach a high of 60, well below the record of 68 in 1990 but above the average of 36 for the date, according to weather service data.

Tuesday night should see temperatures of about 38 degrees with a chance of showers before 10 p.m. Rain is expected to gradually clear by daybreak, when temperatures Wednesday will seem more like normal: a high of 44 and a low at night of 35. Maximum temperatures for Wednesday hover around 42 degrees with a low of 30. Average temperatures for the day is 36.

What’s a 60 degree day doing on the cusp of December?

“The main reason: We’ve got some westerly winds coming up ahead of a cold front,” said Sara Pampreen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township. “Once it passes, the winds come from the northwest.”

Hence, “it’s colder.”

The fluctuation in temperatures is normal this time of year, Pampreen said, as the weather service approaches its “meteorological winter.” But don’t sniff at the rest of the week, she said.

“It’s not going to be that bad,” she said. “It’ll still be a little warmer” than the mean temperature for November — 41.5.

Temperatures the rest of the week

Thursday: Chance of showers; mostly cloudy with a high near 47; low 35

Friday: Mostly sunny iwth a high near 44; low around 34

Saturday: Partly sunny; high near 45, low around 34

Sunday: Mostly sunny; high near 45, low around 36

