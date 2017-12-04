Buy Photo Rain in Detroit (Photo: John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

One more day of warm weather is in store for Metro Detroit, but then there'll be a cold splash of reality — and temperatures.

The weather service's forecast for Monday calls for a high of 54 degrees and a low of 46. The service also predicts a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. with a quarter-of-an-inch to half-an-inch of rain possible.

"There's really only one more day left of warmer temperatures," said Jordan Dale, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township on Monday. "Tomorrow, we'll start out warm in the upper 40s and then a strong cold front will push through and cause temperatures to start falling."

He said temperatures will then drop below normal over the next few days because of the cold front. The average highs in December are around 39 degrees.

Dale said there's no significant snowfall in the forecast but there is a chance for some snow showers Tuesday evening.

"That'll continue off and on as we head through the week," he said.

Extended forecast

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high of 37 degrees and a low of 26 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high near 33 degrees and a low of 25 degrees.

Thursday: A chance of snow showers and a high near 32 degrees and a low near 22 degrees.

Friday: Partly sunny with a high near 31 degrees and a low of about 23 degrees.

Saturday: A chance of snow showers with a high near 33 degrees and a low of about 22 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 33 degrees.

Source: National Weather Service

