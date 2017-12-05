Buy Photo In this file photo, DTE line clearance tree trimmer Darryl Thivierge works on a downed tree branch resting atop power lines on Berg Street in Detroit on March 9, 2017. High winds are expected to roll into the area on Dec. 5, 2017. (Photo: Max Ortiz / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

High winds that caused power outages in northern Michigan are expected to move into Metro Detroit, the National Weather Service said Tuesday.

“We’re expecting windy conditions down here as well,” said Trent Frey, a meteorologist with the weather service at its White Lake Township office. “It’s just going to be windy today. We’re not expecting any more precipitation.”

He said the winds could reach 30 mph, but there could be gusts as fast as 45 mph or greater.

The agency has issued a wind advisory for most of Tuesday and warns of scattered power outages, downed tree limbs and difficult driving for tall vehicles.

The gusts are already creating havoc in other areas of the state.

High winds swept across Michigan, knocking down trees and power lines and prompting a partial closure of the Mackinac Bridge.

Winds were reported gusting at more than 50 mph on Tuesday morning in some places. Consumers Energy and DTE Energy both reported several thousand scattered outages.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority says the bridge connecting Michigan’s Upper and Lower peninsulas was closed Tuesday morning to all vehicles except for passenger cars, passenger vans and empty pickups. Those crossing the bridge were told to drive slowly.

Frey said he thinks there have been a number of power outages reported in the state’s Thumb region due to the winds.

