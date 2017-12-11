Buy Photo Snow collects on the cars parked along Fort Street at Washington Boulevard in downtown Detroit on Monday, Dec. 11. (Photo: Lauren Abdel-Razzaq / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

The weekend's snow is expected to do an encore for the next couple of days, according to the National Weather Service.

After about 1.5 inches of snow fell over the weekend in Metro Detroit, meteorologists with the agency predict more snow will return for the evening commute and continue into Tuesday.

The weather service has also issued a hazardous weather outlook for most of southeast Michigan for Monday and Monday night.

"We'll have snow chances throughout the day," said Alex Manion, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township. "And we're expecting it to come in two different batches from the west."

He said the first batch is currently moving through the area and is expected to bring less than an inch of snow.

After a brief lull, the second batch should arrive in Metro Detroit in the late afternoon or early evening, Manion said.

The chance for snow will continue through Tuesday's early morning hours and this second round of snow is expected to bring an accumulation of 1-3 inches, he said. It's also possible there will be some isolated places that will see as much as four inches of snow, he added.

Officials said the highest amounts of snow will be seen between M-59 and Interstate 69.

It's going to taper off by early Tuesday morning, so the commute shouldn't be too bad," he said.

A low pressure system from Canada is dipping into Metro Detroit and causing the snow and cold temperatures, Manion said.

Extended Forecast

Monday: Cloudy with a high near 31 degrees and a low near 21 degrees. Snow is likely after 1 p.m.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high near 24 degrees and a low of about 12 degrees. There is a chance of snow before 7 a.m. as well as a chance of flurries at night. Wind chills could be as low as -1 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high near 22 degrees and a low of about 16 degrees. There is a chance of flurries before 1 p.m. and a chance of snow showers at night.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 26 degrees and a low of about 18 degrees.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 30 degrees and a low of about 23 degrees. There is also a chance of snow showers.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a high near 37 degrees and a low of about 29 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 39 degrees.

Source: National Weather Service

