Buy Photo A cold afternoon in Detroit. (Photo: John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Since the first major snowfall on Dec. 9, Metro Detroit has received almost 12 inches of snow in a week.

For the next couple of days, Metro Detroit can expect cold temperatures with a chance of more snowfall starting Friday night until a dry spell Tuesday through Thursday.

"We usually average at one or two snow storms with over 6 inches through the season so we are on usual track. If we had three or four storms, that would be unusual," said Alex Manion, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township.

Through the weekend, there is a chance of a rain/snow mix of precipitation and starting Tuesday, temperatures will warm back up to "above average seasonals," Manion said.

Skies clear of storm, light snow coming

Forecast

Friday night: Low 23 degrees overnight with flurries accumulating to an inch.

Saturday: Morning snow and cloudy throughout the day. High of 31 degrees and low around 25 degrees.

Sunday: High of 37 degrees and the low dips to 20 degrees in the evening with a 40 percent chance of a rain/snow mix in the afternoon.

Monday: Possible morning hours rain but mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow throughout the day. High 39 degrees and possibly 40 degrees overnight.

Tuesday: Warm back up to 41 degrees, partly cloudy. No snow expected until Thursday.

Source: National Weather Service

srahal@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2Bwa1Qe