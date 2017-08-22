Little Caesars Arena
Headlines
- Detroit
Little Caesars Arena off to rockin' start - Thousands of concertgoers fill Little Caesars Arena for Kid Rock concert
- Detroit
Kid Rock to open restaurant in Little Caesars Arena - Kid Rock's Made in Detroit will open in the Little Caesars Arena in September.
- Music
Review: Paul McCartney timeless at Little Caesars Arena - For nearly three hours and almost 40 songs, the former Beatle gave the Detroit crowd a rockin' history lesson
- Pistons
Pistons' court goes down at Little Caesars Arena - The court is brand new, though it is very similar to the design of the court at The Palace.
- Red Wings
'Everything' Red Wings need is at Little Caesars Arena - Moving into Little Caesars Arena, the Red Wings are skating into a state-of-the-art facility that puts them on par or better than the rest of the league.
- Detroit
Little Caesars Arena hosts open house - Over 20,000 attended the sold out public viewing event on Saturday
- Music
Paul McCartney rocks Little Caesars Arena
- Adam Graham
Review: Ed Sheeran leads Little Caesars Arena singalong - Wednesday night's sold-out show had teenage hearts aflutter for the British singer-songwriter
- Business
Hoopla sets stage for first Little Caesars Arena show - The $862.9 million complex was shown off to officials and invited community members
- Detroit
Getting to know Little Caesars Arena - An in-depth look at getting to and getting around Detroit's new multipurpose arena
- Pistons
Pistons still feel like visitors in home arena - When the Pistons open their preseason at Little Caesars Arena, they'll feel a little bit like the visiting team.
- Pistons
Pistons to hold 'Meet the Team' event Oct. 3 - Pistons fans will get their first chance to get up close and personal with the players Oct. 3 at Little Caesars Arena.
- Red Wings
Red Wings open LCA on winning note, defeat Bruins 5-1 - Detroit erupts for four goals in the frame in a 5-1 preseason victory over Boston in the first hockey game at Little Caesars Arena.
- Red Wings
Red Wings getting used to new surroundings at LCA - The Red Wings held their first official workout Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena.
- Entertainment
Review: Defiant Kid Rock thumps protesters - Push-pull between artist vs. rebel on display as he launches 6-show gig