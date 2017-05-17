Share This Story!Let friends in your social network know what you are reading aboutFacebookEmailTwitterGoogle+LinkedInPinterestTigers manager Brad Ausmus on the loss to the OriolesTigers manager Brad Ausmus on the loss to the OriolesPost to FacebookTigers manager Brad Ausmus on the loss to the Orioles Tigers manager Brad Ausmus on the loss to the Orioles Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2rpasD9 {# #} CancelSendSent!A link has been sent to your friend's email address.Posted!A link has been posted to your Facebook feed. Join the ConversationTo find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQsTigers manager Brad Ausmus on the loss to the OriolesCLOSESkip in SkipxEmbedxShare Tigers manager Brad Ausmus on the loss to the Orioles Robin Buckson / Detroit News
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs