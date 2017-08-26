Wojo and Rogers discuss the Lions' 30-28 preseason loss to the Patriots
CLOSE
The Lions fell behind 24-0, surged back to take the lead, only to fall the Patriots. We discuss the good, bad and ugly from the night. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News
The Lions fell behind 24-0, surged back to take the lead, only to fall the Patriots. We discuss the good, bad and ugly from the night. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs