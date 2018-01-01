Get the news
Niyo: Michigan has a fresh clock in NCAA title bid
- Mich. bear population growing, active 1h
- Abroad buoys Buick as it tries to change 9h
- Wieber: Engler ‘lobbied against’ Nassar victims 8h
- Trump replacing McMaster with Bolton 11h
- Taxpayers to foot bill for toxic waste 8h
- Payne: Uber car flunked Autonomous 101 6h
- At least 1 killed in French store hostage-taking 26m
- Howes: Corktown bid builds capital for area 8h
- Ohio: Lake Erie ‘impaired’ by toxic algae 8h
Local Weather
Detroit, MI
TodayFriday
43°/24°
SatSaturday
41°/22°
SunSunday
40°/30°
MonMonday
51°/40°
'Buzz saw' Michigan cuts through Texas A&M; Florida State up next‘Buzz saw’ Michigan cuts through Texas A&M; Florida State up nextWolverines shoot a searing 61.9 percent (39-for-63) from the field in a 99-72 victory with Florida State next on Saturday.
- Wolverines
- 3 hours, 27 minutes ago
Krupa: Barry Trotz would be good fit with Red WingsKrupa: Barry Trotz would be good fit with Red WingsLongtime NHL coach might be tonic to cure ills in Detroit if things don’t work out in Washington.
- Gregg Krupa
- 3 hours, 46 minutes ago
Bizarre ejection aside, Matthew Boyd looks ready for smoother rideBizarre ejection aside, Matthew Boyd looks ready for smoother rideMatthew Boyd allowed a run over 4.2 innings Thursday in the Tigers’ 6-2 spring win over the Phillies.
- Tigers
- 3 hours, 48 minutes ago
New at Tigers games: brisket-stuffed muffins and moreNew at Tigers games: brisket-stuffed muffins, moreBallpark dining innovations for 2018 include halal knockwurst, Buffalo cauliflower and a burger with fried green tomato
- Restaurants + Bars
- 15 hours, 26 minutes ago
Robocar critics emboldened by Uber crashRobocar critics emboldened by Uber crashCongress has been pushing to give automakers wide latitude to test and sell self-driving cars
- Mobility
- 11 hours, 48 minutes ago
5 tips to finding your ideal metro Detroit home5 tips to finding your ideal metro Detroit homeConsidering making moves? When searching for the right home for you and your loved ones, it's important to keep these 5 things in mind.
- Story From Toll Brothers
- 1 day, 15 hours ago
Moody’s sees continued improvement in Detroit financesMoody’s sees improvement in Detroit financesBond-rating company views plans by Detroit to pay down bonds as a positive sign
- Detroit
- 14 hours, 24 minutes ago
Review: Lackluster ‘Pacific Rim Uprising’ a robot reduxReview: Lackluster ‘Pacific Rim Uprising’ a robot reduxJohn Boyega picks up the slack, but can only do so much for this retread of the 2013 original
- Movies
- 8 hours, 58 minutes ago
Editorial: Set safety structure for self-driving testsEditorial: Set safety structure for self-driving testsDeath of Arizona pedestrian highlights need for regulations before testing autonomous vehicles on public roads
- Editorial
- 9 hours, 32 minutes ago
Spring Fling: How to shake off those winter bluesSpring Fling: How to shake off those winter bluesBudget-friendly tips from local experts who share their favorite places to get the goods
- Homestyle
- 15 hours, 35 minutes ago
Metro Detroit's weekend weather to be sunny, cool
Temps to rise into the 50s for much of next week, National Weather Service said
- Michigan
- 4 minutes ago
Fatal shooting protest overtakes Sacramento freewayFatal shooting protest overtakes Sacramento freewayHundreds of protestors disrupted traffic Thursday holding signs such as ‘Sac PD: Stop killing us!’
- Nation
- 50 minutes ago
Trump Makes Snap Move to Oust McMasterTrump Makes Snap Move to Oust McMasterMcMaster’s departure had been the subject of intense speculation recently
- Politics
- 1 hour, 15 minutes ago
NYC firefighter dies battling blaze on movie set
The blaze broke out on the set of ‘Motherless Brooklyn,’ starring Edward Norton, Bruce Willis and Willem Dafoe
- Nation
- 1 hour, 29 minutes ago
Chris Evans may not return as Captain AmericaChris Evans may not return as Captain AmericaEvans said he has no plans to return to the franchise after the fourth ‘Avengers’ movie finishes
- Movies
- 1 hour, 36 minutes ago
Uber self-driving crash calls rules into questionUber self-driving crash calls rules into questionThe fatal pedestrian crash is prompting calls to slow down testing on public roads
- Nation
- 1 hour, 42 minutes ago
Sault Ste. Marie area shipping to resume SundaySault Ste. Marie area shipping to resume SundayCoast Guard cutters are breaking ice and the navigational locks at Sault Ste. Marie are scheduled to reopen
- Michigan
- 1 hour, 52 minutes ago
NCAA Tournament scoreboard and schedule 2018NCAA Tournament scoreboard and schedule 2018Here are scores and a schedule of games for the 2018 NCAA Tournament.
- College
- 2 hours, 5 minutes ago
'Frustrating': Red Wings' playoff fate sealed in loss‘Frustrating’: Red Wings’ playoff fate sealed in loss to CapitalsDetroit misses numerous scoring chances in a 1-0 defeat, which means sitting out the postseason for a second straight year.
- Red Wings
- 2 hours, 22 minutes ago
Michigan's John Beilein on win over Texas A&MMichigan’s John Beilein on win over Texas A&MMichigan coach John Beilein speaks after his team's win over Texas A&M.
- Wolverines
- 2 hours, 26 minutes ago
Thursday's NCAA roundup: Florida State upends Gonzaga, faces MichiganThursday’s NCAA roundup: Florida State upends Gonzaga, faces MichiganTerance Mann scored 18 points and the ninth-seeded Seminoles advanced to the Elite Eight where they will meet the three-seeded Wolverines.
- College
- 2 hours, 39 minutes ago
Thursday's college basketball: Ferris State wins, advances to DII title gameThursday’s college basketball: Ferris State wins, advances to DII title gameFerris will try to become the first Michigan school to win the Division II men's championship.
- College
- 2 hours, 41 minutes ago
Pistons vs. Rockets: Misson not accomplishedPistons vs. Rockets: Misson not accomplishedDetroit had a chance for a season sweep of the NBA's top team and end road trip on an upbeat note, but didn't do either in an 100-96 overtime loss Thursday in Houston.
- Pistons
- 2 hours, 49 minutes ago
Tigers’ Christin Stewart impresses in his big-league cameoTigers’ Christin Stewart impresses in his big-league cameoChristin Stewart played all nine innings in left field and delivered three singles in five at-bats.
- Tigers
- 2 hours, 54 minutes ago
Tigers reassign 8, including lefties Chad Bell, Blaine HardyTigers reassign 8, including lefties Chad Bell, Blaine HardyThere are two issues to settle for the Tigers — the final spot in the bullpen and the final two position-player spots.
- Tigers
- 3 hours, 3 minutes ago
Thursday’s NFL: Giants deal Pierre-Paul to BuccaneersThursday’s NFL: Giants deal Pierre-Paul to BuccaneersTampa Bay sends two draft picks to New York in exchange for two-time Pro Bowl defensive end.
- NFL
- 3 hours, 5 minutes ago
Michigan walk-on Baird gets ‘shivers’ after he delivers 3Michigan walk-on Baird gets ‘shivers’ after he delivers 3Former student manager realizes unlikely dream of sinking basket in Sweet 16 game.
- Wolverines
- 36 minutes ago
