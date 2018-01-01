Detroit News
John Niyo

Niyo: Michigan has a fresh clock in NCAA title bid

Read StoryJohn NiyoThe Detroit News
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts with fans
Detroit News Headlines

Updated 12:10 p.m. EDT

Wolverines

'Buzz saw' Michigan cuts through Texas A&M; Florida State up next

'Buzz saw' Michigan cuts through Texas A&M; Florida State up next
Wolverines shoot a searing 61.9 percent (39-for-63) from the field in a 99-72 victory with Florida State next on Saturday.
  • Wolverines
  • 3 hours, 27 minutes ago
Gregg Krupa

Krupa: Barry Trotz would be good fit with Red Wings

Krupa: Barry Trotz would be good fit with Red Wings
Longtime NHL coach might be tonic to cure ills in Detroit if things don't work out in Washington.
  • Gregg Krupa
  • 3 hours, 46 minutes ago
Tigers

Bizarre ejection aside, Matthew Boyd looks ready for smoother ride

Bizarre ejection aside, Matthew Boyd looks ready for smoother ride
Matthew Boyd allowed a run over 4.2 innings Thursday in the Tigers' 6-2 spring win over the Phillies.
  • Tigers
  • 3 hours, 48 minutes ago
Restaurants + Bars

New at Tigers games: brisket-stuffed muffins and more

New at Tigers games: brisket-stuffed muffins and more
Ballpark dining innovations for 2018 include halal knockwurst, Buffalo cauliflower and a burger with fried green tomato
  • Restaurants + Bars
  • 15 hours, 26 minutes ago
Mobility

Robocar critics emboldened by Uber crash

Robocar critics emboldened by Uber crash
Congress has been pushing to give automakers wide latitude to test and sell self-driving cars
  • Mobility
  • 11 hours, 48 minutes ago
Detroit

Moody’s sees continued improvement in Detroit finances

Moody's sees continued improvement in Detroit finances
Bond-rating company views plans by Detroit to pay down bonds as a positive sign
  • Detroit
  • 14 hours, 24 minutes ago
Movies

Review: Lackluster ‘Pacific Rim Uprising’ a robot redux

Review: Lackluster 'Pacific Rim Uprising' a robot redux
John Boyega picks up the slack, but can only do so much for this retread of the 2013 original
  • Movies
  • 8 hours, 58 minutes ago
Editorial

Editorial: Set safety structure for self-driving tests

Editorial: Set safety structure for self-driving tests
Death of Arizona pedestrian highlights need for regulations before testing autonomous vehicles on public roads
  • Editorial
  • 9 hours, 32 minutes ago
Homestyle

Spring Fling: How to shake off those winter blues

Spring Fling: How to shake off those winter blues
Budget-friendly tips from local experts who share their favorite places to get the goods
  • Homestyle
  • 15 hours, 35 minutes ago
Michigan

Metro Detroit's weekend weather to be sunny, cool
Temps to rise into the 50s for much of next week, National Weather Service said

Metro Detroit's weekend weather to be sunny, cool
Temps to rise into the 50s for much of next week, National Weather Service said
  • Michigan
  • 4 minutes ago
Nation

Fatal shooting protest overtakes Sacramento freeway

Fatal shooting protest overtakes Sacramento freeway
Hundreds of protestors disrupted traffic Thursday holding signs such as 'Sac PD: Stop killing us!'
  • Nation
  • 50 minutes ago
Politics

Trump Makes Snap Move to Oust McMaster

Trump Makes Snap Move to Oust McMaster
McMaster's departure had been the subject of intense speculation recently
  • Politics
  • 1 hour, 15 minutes ago
Nation

NYC firefighter dies battling blaze on movie set
The blaze broke out on the set of ‘Motherless Brooklyn,’ starring Edward Norton, Bruce Willis and Willem Dafoe

NYC firefighter dies battling blaze on movie set
The blaze broke out on the set of 'Motherless Brooklyn,' starring Edward Norton, Bruce Willis and Willem Dafoe
  • Nation
  • 1 hour, 29 minutes ago
Movies

Chris Evans may not return as Captain America

Chris Evans may not return as Captain America
Evans said he has no plans to return to the franchise after the fourth 'Avengers' movie finishes
  • Movies
  • 1 hour, 36 minutes ago
Nation

Uber self-driving crash calls rules into question

Uber self-driving crash calls rules into question
The fatal pedestrian crash is prompting calls to slow down testing on public roads
  • Nation
  • 1 hour, 42 minutes ago
Michigan

Sault Ste. Marie area shipping to resume Sunday

Sault Ste. Marie area shipping to resume Sunday
Coast Guard cutters are breaking ice and the navigational locks at Sault Ste. Marie are scheduled to reopen
  • Michigan
  • 1 hour, 52 minutes ago
College

NCAA Tournament scoreboard and schedule 2018

NCAA Tournament scoreboard and schedule 2018
Here are scores and a schedule of games for the 2018 NCAA Tournament.
  • College
  • 2 hours, 5 minutes ago
Red Wings

'Frustrating': Red Wings' playoff fate sealed in loss

'Frustrating': Red Wings' playoff fate sealed in loss to Capitals
Detroit misses numerous scoring chances in a 1-0 defeat, which means sitting out the postseason for a second straight year.
  • Red Wings
  • 2 hours, 22 minutes ago
Wolverines

Michigan's John Beilein on win over Texas A&M

Michigan's John Beilein on win over Texas A&M
Michigan coach John Beilein speaks after his team's win over Texas A&M.
  • Wolverines
  • 2 hours, 26 minutes ago
College

Thursday's NCAA roundup: Florida State upends Gonzaga, faces Michigan

Thursday's NCAA roundup: Florida State upends Gonzaga, faces Michigan
Terance Mann scored 18 points and the ninth-seeded Seminoles advanced to the Elite Eight where they will meet the three-seeded Wolverines.
  • College
  • 2 hours, 39 minutes ago
College

Thursday's college basketball: Ferris State wins, advances to DII title game

Thursday's college basketball: Ferris State wins, advances to DII title game
Ferris will try to become the first Michigan school to win the Division II men's championship.
  • College
  • 2 hours, 41 minutes ago
Pistons

Pistons vs. Rockets: Misson not accomplished

Pistons vs. Rockets: Misson not accomplished
Detroit had a chance for a season sweep of the NBA's top team and end road trip on an upbeat note, but didn't do either in an 100-96 overtime loss Thursday in Houston.
  • Pistons
  • 2 hours, 49 minutes ago
Tigers

Tigers’ Christin Stewart impresses in his big-league cameo

Tigers' Christin Stewart impresses in his big-league cameo
Christin Stewart played all nine innings in left field and delivered three singles in five at-bats.
  • Tigers
  • 2 hours, 54 minutes ago
Tigers

Tigers reassign 8, including lefties Chad Bell, Blaine Hardy

Tigers reassign 8, including lefties Chad Bell, Blaine Hardy
There are two issues to settle for the Tigers — the final spot in the bullpen and the final two position-player spots.
  • Tigers
  • 3 hours, 3 minutes ago
NFL

Thursday’s NFL: Giants deal Pierre-Paul to Buccaneers

Thursday's NFL: Giants deal Pierre-Paul to Buccaneers
Tampa Bay sends two draft picks to New York in exchange for two-time Pro Bowl defensive end.
  • NFL
  • 3 hours, 5 minutes ago
Wolverines

Michigan walk-on Baird gets ‘shivers’ after he delivers 3

Michigan walk-on Baird gets 'shivers' after he delivers 3
Former student manager realizes unlikely dream of sinking basket in Sweet 16 game.
  • Wolverines
  • 36 minutes ago
Galleries

Sweet 16: Michigan 99, Texas A&M 72

Tigers 6, Phillies 2

People learn about Passover Seder in Bloomfield Hills

Homestyle: Spring Fling

Class C semifinals: Detroit Edison 55, GR Covenant Christian 43

Class C semifinals: Maple City Glen Lake 62, Monroe St. Mary CC 56

Corporate America eyes Corktown's rebirth

Sports Sightings: A humorous look at the day's notable photos

Columnists
Daniel Howes

Howes: Ford’s Corktown bid builds neighborhood capital

Henry Payne

Payne: Uber car flunked Autonomous 101

Nolan Finley

Finley: Japan is intersection of trade, security

Bankole Thompson

Bankole: Drawing a line between mayor, Detroit schools

Bob Wojnowski

Wojo: Michigan trying to join the basketball bluebloods

John Niyo

Niyo: Michigan has a fresh clock in NCAA title bid

Justin Rogers

Windsor's Luke Willson happy to be closer to home with Lions

Molly Abraham

Review: Colorful Fist of Curry focuses on flavor

Featured Content
Opinion Rivera’s DIA mural comes alive with family lore

Rivera’s DIA mural comes alive with family lore

Movies Review: Foy goes crazy in experimental ‘Unsane’

Review: Foy goes crazy in experimental ‘Unsane’

Movies Review: Rancid dark comedy ‘Flower’ left to decompose

Review: Rancid dark comedy ‘Flower’ left to decompose

Movies Review: Tokyo woman finds herself in offbeat ‘Oh Lucy!’

Review: Tokyo woman finds herself in offbeat ‘Oh Lucy!’

Movies Review: Ensemble sizzles in masterful ‘Death of Stalin’

Review: Ensemble sizzles in masterful ‘Death of Stalin’

Movies Review: Teen fights personal demons in ‘I Kill Giants’

Review: Teen fights personal demons in ‘I Kill Giants’

Food No matter how you dress it, congee is comfort food

No matter how you dress it, congee is comfort food

Restaurants + Bars Feta, olives, pita, beets: Detroit loves a Greek salad

Feta, olives, cucumbers, beets: Detroit loves a Greek salad

Tigers The Tigers who left: Why we’ll miss them in ’18

The Tigers who left: Why we’ll miss them in ’18

Featured Gallery
Photos of the day
Braves 3, Tigers 2
Novi 75, Belleville 73
Warren De La Salle 63, U-D Jesuit 58
Tony Paul's top 50 MLB free agents (Updated, March 20)
Editor's Picks
Events Calendar
