Detroit News webinar will examine the Detroit Promise Path

Going to college is not easy. Getting to the finish line is harder still.
Join a Detroit News webinar from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 25 to discuss the Detroit Promise Path, a program for Detroit high school graduates that gives students free tuition, along with a coach and a stipend to help get them to the finish line.
Special guest will be Detroit rapper Gmac Cash who will perform a rap song about the importance of going to college.
The discussion will be moderated by Detroit News columnist Bankole Thompson.
Panelists will include:
► Preston Welbourne El, former Detroit Promise Path scholar, Oakland Community College graduate and current University of Michigan student
► Wytrice Harris, Detroit Promise Path manager
► Mark Yancy, Detroit Promise Path coach, Henry Ford College
► Greg Handel, Detroit Regional Chamber vice president of education and talent
► Colleen Sommo, senior associate of post-secondary education at MDRC
► Martha Kanter, former U.S. Under Secretary of Education, now the CEO of College Promise
► Peter Remington, president and CEO of the Michigan Education Excellence Foundation
► Kim Kozlowski, higher education reporter, The Detroit News