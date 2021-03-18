Detroit News webinar will examine the Detroit Promise Path

Preston Welborne El, a success story of the Detroit Promise path, will participate in the Detroit News webinar.

Going to college is not easy. Getting to the finish line is harder still.

Join a Detroit News webinar from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 25 to discuss the Detroit Promise Path, a program for Detroit high school graduates that gives students free tuition, along with a coach and a stipend to help get them to the finish line.

Join The Detroit News webinar on the Detroit Promise Path Register here

Special guest will be Detroit rapper Gmac Cash who will perform a rap song about the importance of going to college.

The discussion will be moderated by Detroit News columnist Bankole Thompson.

Panelists will include:

► Preston Welbourne El, former Detroit Promise Path scholar, Oakland Community College graduate and current University of Michigan student

► Wytrice Harris, Detroit Promise Path manager

► Mark Yancy, Detroit Promise Path coach, Henry Ford College

► Greg Handel, Detroit Regional Chamber vice president of education and talent

► Colleen Sommo, senior associate of post-secondary education at MDRC

► Martha Kanter, former U.S. Under Secretary of Education, now the CEO of College Promise

► Peter Remington, president and CEO of the Michigan Education Excellence Foundation

► Kim Kozlowski, higher education reporter, The Detroit News