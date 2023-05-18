2023 Outstanding Graduates: Let's hear it for our top students

For 37 years, The News has saluted a group of Michigan’s best and brightest high school students in the spring of their senior year.
Partnering with CATCH — Sparky Anderson’s Charity for Children — we call it the Outstanding Graduates program.
It is an honor to share the stories of these remarkable young people and to consider that Michigan will benefit from their future endeavors, and the endeavors of so many of their friends and classmates.
The top seniors were chosen from a field of outstanding nominees. Public and private high schools in Michigan were invited to nominate students in each of 11 categories. Students were selected on the basis of grades, test scores, honors, community involvement and a demonstrated ability in one of the academic areas. In a special category called “Against All Odds,” students were recognized for succeeding despite a physical hardship or special, personal or family challenges.
Final selections were made by panels of judges that included teachers, counselors and other academic specialists. The judges told us of their high regard for the many nominees and the difficulty in narrowing their choices.
Our thanks go to all of the principals, counselors and teachers who took time to nominate these students. Thanks also go to the judges who spent many hours selecting the finalists.
This is the 38th class of outstanding high school graduates honored by The News. Many of our early nominees are now well established in successful careers and raising children that may well be honored themselves someday soon. We salute their special achievements and extend congratulations to all of Michigan’s graduating seniors in the class of 2023.
Sincerely,
Gary Miles
Editor and Publisher
Against all odds
Jacob Board
High school: Lamphere High School
GPA: 3.3
Parents: Sonja and Jonathan Board
College I plan to attend: Oakland University
Major: Journalism/communications
Career plans: Sports broadcaster or sports analyst
Most influential teacher: Kaleigh Sims
Achievements:
- Graduating high school
- Becoming a student athlete
- Creating long-term friendships
- Overcoming my learning challenges
- Rising to the occasion when many counted me out
A quote about myself: "I can see the stars, but I would rather touch them."
Megan Cichoracki
High school: Pearson Online Academy/Michigan Connections Academy
GPA: 4.33
Parents: Laura and Dave Cichoracki
College I plan to attend: University of Michigan
Major: Dual major in biochemistry and business
Career plans: Genetic research
Most influential teacher: Mrs. Niebal Atiyeh
Achievements:
- Setting remarkable standards throughout high school career despite living with life-threatening genetic illness
- Top of high school class with a 4.3 cumulative GPA
- 1520 SAT score
- Awarded Victors Award scholarship through the University of Michigan
- Honor roll throughout all four years of high school
- Creating a social media platform to create awareness for Ehlers Danlos Syndrome
A quote about myself: "Not everyone in life is granted the same opportunities, but the key to success is maximizing your given opportunity despite difficult situations."
Isaiah Charles Pitts
High school: Forest Park High School
GPA: 3.76
Parent: Kathy Pitts
College I plan to attend: Bay College-Iron Mountain
Major: Computer networking systems and security
Career plans: Bay College for associate degree, work, then consider pursuing a Department of Defense degree from Northern Michigan University
Most influential teacher: Jackie Giuliani
Achievements:
- Honor roll
- Being a part of a team
- Being able to work at a job
- Going to Bay Cliff for my disability
- Staying and completing high school
- Playing basketball
- Citizenship Award
- Spelling Bee contest
- Community service
- Dual enrollment
A quote about myself: "There are obstacles which challenge disability; in fact, there’s no way out except to keep working hard.”
Lilly Steele
High school: Henry Ford II High School
GPA: 3.1
Parents: Sarah and Steve Biernacki
College I plan to attend: College for Creative Studies
Major: Fashion design
Career plans: Becoming a fashion designer is the ultimate goal. I want to sew for a high-end brand and be on a team within a fashion house.
Most influential teachers: Mrs. Pouliot and Mrs. Pat, my sewing teacher
Achievements:
- My portfolio that consists of my own designs from beginning to end
- Landing all my doubles in figure skating
- The three-piece suit I created for my mom
- The skating dress I made for myself
- The skating costumes I have made for other people
- Making the thousands of masks I made and donated to protect others during the pandemic
- Being accepted into seven colleges including SCAD, FIT, Kent State, and CCS
- Wearing my scoliosis brace consistently so my curve didn’t progress
- Not quitting figure skating due to my scoliosis diagnosis
- Worked through physical and emotional changes and stayed the course throughout high school
A quote about myself: "It doesn’t matter what other people are doing; stay true to yourself always."
Runners-up: Ja'Lynn Bryant, Alexis Burson, Emily Carreon, William Szczerba, Manasvi Tewari, Valentino Tlschio, Gabriel Wagstaff, Ashleigh Washington
Judge: Gail Strickland, director of special services, Westwood Community School District
Athletics
Graham Doman
High school: Detroit Country Day School
GPA: 4.0
Parents: Edward and Kendall Doman
College I plan to attend: University of Notre Dame
Major: Economics and biology
Career plans: Investment banking, consulting or medical doctor
Most influential teacher: Mr. John Wilson
Achievements:
- Cum Laude Society (top 10% of class)
- Created and continue to run nonprofit charity (Donate to the Duras) to aid orphans in Honduras
- Honor Council chair (academic review board)
- University of Pennsylvania Book Award recipient
- Two-time varsity football captain
- First team all-state (football, linebacker)
- Division IV football state champion (2020)
- Varsity lacrosse captain
- Academic all-state (lacrosse)
- Youth and Government Club co-president
A quote about myself: "It’s not about your God-given talents but rather your heart and will to succeed."
Brooke Summers
High school: University Liggett School
GPA: 4.33
Parents: Paul and Sue Summers
College I plan to attend: University of Michigan — Ann Arbor
Major: Pre-medicine
Career plans: Go to medical school and find my passion from within the medical field
Most influential teacher: David Dwaihy
Achievements:
- Being top of my class at the conclusion of my freshman, sophomore and junior years
- Being named Cum Laude
- Being a Merit Scholar at the University Liggett School
- Getting accepted with multiple scholarships to the University of Michigan
- Winning the Division 2 field hockey state championship my sophomore year and being state finalists my senior year
- Playing for the Detroit City FC women’s semi-professional soccer team when I was 17
- Being selected to play in the first Michigan field hockey all-star game
- Being named junior and senior captain for both my high school field hockey team and soccer team
- Playing soccer in the Elite Club National League (ECNL), which is the best league for girl’s competitive travel soccer
- Being selected as a Detroit News Outstanding Grad
A quote about myself: "The greatest lesson I have learned is that failure is inevitable. I spent so much time running from failure, but when it finally caught up with me, I realized that failure was the key to success. Overcoming the failures, the setbacks and the difficult times has shaped me into the hardworking, determined and successful person I am today."
Runners-up: Maya Goncalves, Laina Harger, Tyler Jamison, Julia Mowrey
Judge: Athletics, Daren Tomhave, sports editor, The Detroit News
Health
Grace Boynton
High school: Harbor Beach Community High School
GPA: 3.8
College I plan to attend: Central Michigan University
Major: Exercise science: kinesiology
Career plans: Physical therapy
Most influential teacher: Jessica Vigenski
Achievements:
- Receiving my Certified Nurse Assisting Licenses
- Academic all-conference in volleyball
- Working towards my Dental Assisting Licenses
- Student Council president
- Class president
- National Honor Society president
- National Technical Honor Society
- Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA) regional finalist — dental science
- Volunteering around the community
A quote about myself: "Growth is actually contagious, so if you want to reach your goals, you’ve got to get around people that are going in the same direction you want to be going, and you will catch the success." — Dr. Henry Cloud
Lindsay Hart
High school: H. H. Dow High School
GPA: 4.3
Parents: Michael and Darci Hart
College I plan to attend: Calvin University
Major: Nursing
Career plans: Certified Nurse-Midwife (CNM)
Most influential teacher: Erica Meyer (IB Spanish teacher)
Achievements:
- Early acceptance into Calvin University's nursing program as an incoming freshman
- Completed training courses to become a certified nursing assistant through Delta College
- Signed to continue playing soccer at the collegiate level at Calvin University
- Varsity basketball and soccer captain (2023)
- All-academic teams for basketball and soccer (2021-23)
- Saginaw Valley League champions (2021-22), district champions (2021-23), regional champions (2021-22), state semifinalists (2021) for basketball
- District champions (2021) and Saginaw Valley League champions (2022) for soccer
- Saginaw Valley League Honorable Mention for soccer (2022) and basketball (2023)
- State finalist in MSYSA State Cup for soccer (2022)
- National Honor Society member (2021-23)
A quote about myself: "If you see someone without a smile, give them one of yours." — Dolly Parton
Runners-up: Asiya Khan, Irma Martinez, Alexa McMullin, Phoebe Savoie
Judge: Van Momon, retired senior staff physician, Department of Pediatrics, Henry Ford Health
Journalism
Lillith Fleischauer
High school: Berkley High School
GPA: 3.9 unweighted, 4.27 weighted
Parents: Jennifer Ivey and Jeffery Fleischauer
College I plan to attend: University of Colorado Boulder or University of Michigan
Major: Environmental/nuclear engineering
Career plans: Nuclear engineering
Most influential teacher: Caye Matthews
Achievements:
- Collecting and recycling over 2,464 pounds of plastic as of April 2023 with the help of my community, earning four — and soon a fifth — bench from the NextTrex community program to donate to outdoor spaces in my community
- Organizing five annual Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation 5Ks in Berkley as the co-youth director as well as raising money and spreading awareness for injured and fallen first responders
- Leading the Berkley High School Yearbook staff as co-head editor-in-chief to create and publish a 200-plus page yearbook, gaining the skills of designing, editing, mentoring and publishing
- Serving as Worthy Advisor (presiding officer/leader) of Berkley Assembly #46 International Order of the Rainbow for Girls (IORG) four times and raising money for Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers, childhood leukemia, teenage mental health, and the Clean Air Task Force through fundraisers as well as gaining the skills of administering monthly business meetings, managing finances and organizing community service projects
- Serving the IORG in Michigan Grand Family (state-level officers) in numerous offices and currently serving as Grand Nature and Grand Representative to Colorado
- Serving the Berkley High School community as a member of National Honor Society, Quill & Scroll Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, and Tri-M (Modern Music Masters) Honor Society
- Being accepted to University of Michigan, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, University of Colorado Boulder, North Carolina State University, Loyola University Chicago, Michigan State University, Western Michigan University, Eastern Michigan University, and Grand Valley State University
A quote about myself: "I am a person that finds peace when in nature, and through that connection, I have come to deeply care about the health of our planet. Alongside my passion for community service and dedication to helping others, I am driven to always keep learning so that I can continue to make a positive impact on the world around me."
Andrew Kil
High school: Detroit Catholic Central High School
GPA: 4.929
Parents: Ju Paek and Yong Kil
College I plan to attend: University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
Major: Psychology
Career plans: Medical doctor
Most influential teacher: Mr. Ianni (English teacher and newspaper moderator)
Achievements:
- Winner of 2022 American Legion Department of Michigan Oratorical Contest
- Winner of 2023 American Legion Department of Michigan Oratorical Contest
- 2023 National Merit finalist
- Rensselaer Medalist (2022)
- National School Orchestra Award (2022)
- Fourth-degree black belt in taekwondo
- AP Scholar with Honor Award (2022)
- The President’s Silver Volunteer Service Award (for 176 hours of service) (2022)
- Certificate of Congressional Recognition (U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow) (2022)
- Good Citizenship Citation (Michigan Boys State — 2022)
A quote about myself: “The evening’s the best part of the day. You’ve done your day’s work. Now you can put your feet up and enjoy it.” — Kazuo Ishiguro
Runners-up: Graham Barker, William Beachum, Caya Craig, Rumaysa Siddiqi
Judge: Walter Middlebrook, foster professor of practice, Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, Pennsylvania State University
Language arts
Aidan Kelley
High school: St. Charles Middle/High School
GPA: 3.981
Parents: Cathleen and Greg Kelley
College I plan to attend: Grand Valley State University
Major: Speech-language pathology
Career plans: Become a speech therapist ideally in a school setting
Most influential teacher: Matt Wicke
Achievements:
- No. 4 in class
- Saginaw Youth Ambassador
- DAR representative
- Numerous superior ratings at band solo and ensemble
- Academic High Honors for four years
- Part of the Quiz Bowl Conference Champs team
- Outstanding High School Chemistry Student — from American Chemical Society
- Student board member of Board of Education
- President’s List at Delta College for the fall 2022 semester
- Rural and Small Town Recognition Award winner
A quote about myself: "She believed she could, so she did."
Camille O'Mara
High school: Grosse Pointe South High School
GPA: 4.4045
College I plan to attend: Brown University
Major: English language and literature
Career plans: English professor concentrating on the literature of social change
Most influential teachers: Harry Campion and Sandra McCue
Achievements:
- Recipient of the Caitlin Walsh Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Literary Arts.
- Scholastic Art and Writing Gold Key Award and Silver Key Award, invited to read essay at the University of Iowa Writer’s Workshop Program at the Belin-Blank Center in the Reading Room
- First-place winner of the Ewald Public Library February and April 2023 Poetry Slams
- Published poems in Grosse Pointe South’s award-winning art and literary magazine, Looking Glass
- Published four pieces in Central Michigan University’s Great Lakes Platform literary journal
- Inducted into the Tri-M Music National Honor Society and National Honor Society
- Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association (MSBOA), Division I (superior rating) cello soloist six times, MSBOA Chamber Orchestra Ensemble Division I rating three times
- Earned first place at Science Olympiad Regionals in “Write it, Do it” and Ornithology events
- Elected president of the Latin Senate, Science Olympiad Team, Orchestra Officers, and Quizbowl team
- AP Scholar with Distinction Award, maintained above 4.0 GPA for all four years of high school
A quote about myself: “Give me the splendid silent sun, with all his beams full-dazzling.” — Walt Whitman
Runners-up: Jonas Annear, Alexandria Balde, Nadia Johnson, Ayla Smolash
Judge: Mrs. Mary M. Hall-Rayford, retired adjunct professor for WCCCD
Mathematics
Julia Huang
High school: Northville High School
GPA: 4.0
College I plan to attend: Undecided
Major: Computer science
Career plans: Undecided
Most influential teachers: Mr. William Kinney, Mrs. Melissa Stendardo, Mrs. Traci Lowes, Mrs. Kim Garber and Mrs. Breanna Long
Achievements:
- Taught coding to numerous students in clubs and outside of school
- Taught piano and music composition to numerous students in clubs and outside of school
- Chegg Global Student Prize Top 50 Finalist
- International American Protege Piano Competition 1st Place
- Metro Detroit SEFMD Science Fair 4th place 2 times
- AP Scholar and AP Scholar with Distinction Award
- NCWIT Computing Award 2x
- National Merit Finalist
- Coca-Cola Scholars Finalist
A quote about myself: "I think coding and music are quite similar: they’re both creative and use keyboards.”
Himani Yarlagadda
High school: Detroit Country Day School — Upper School
GPA: 4.0
Parents: Raghu and Vanaja Yarlagadda
College I plan to attend: Harvard College
Major: Applied mathematics
Career plans: Pediatric surgery
Most influential teacher: Mrs. Renee Zacks
Achievements:
- Coolidge Scholar
- Joyce Ivy Summer Scholar
- Math Prize for Girls honorable mention
- Root 4 Girls Club founder at DCDS and ICAE
- ICAE Math Club president
- Selected for Michigan Spring Festival of the Arts Honors Band for flute
- 1st Division Rating at State Solo and Ensemble for Woodwind Quintet
- 1st Place Epidemiology at HOSA Future Health Professionals International Leadership Conference
- National Council Teachers in English Excellence in Writing Award
- Model United Nations Club vice president at DCDS
A quote about myself: “We cannot do everything at once, but we can do something at once.” — Calvin Coolidge
Runners-up: Deepti Aggarwal, Vijay Daita, Ayush Garg, Shubhan Nagarkar
Judge: Marianne Srock, mathematics consultant, Macomb Intermediate School District
Performing arts
Nadia Johnson
High school: Southfield Christian School
GPA: 4.0
Parents: NiJuanna Irby-Johnson and Charles Johnson
College I plan to attend: University of Michigan — Ann Arbor
Major: Choral music education (voice principal)
Career plans: Teaching music; opening my own fine arts school; expanding my production company with my sister; producing original and inspiring content for stage and camera; touring my book series; providing writing workshops to schools
Most influential teacher: Ms. Cheryl Andrade
Achievements:
- My original play, "Introducing Mr. Nobody," was professionally produced at the Detroit Institute of Arts and performed at the University of Michigan — Ann Arbor by the students of the School of Music, Theatre, and Dance.
- I am the published author of the "Presidential Popcorn Series," a children book series I started in the fifth grade.
- Created a Vacation Bible School, including original curriculum, music, lessons, science experiments, games, video, and skits
- First-place winner for the Concert of Colors Vocal Arts competition in Detroit, winning a two-hour recording session at Motown Records
- Sang the national anthem at a Detroit Pistons game
- Have toured with Josh Groban and performed in venues including the Little Caesars Arena and Harvard University
- First place representing Michigan in the National Management Association’s National Oratorical Competition
- First runner-up in the Next Narrative Monologue Competition for the state of Michigan.
- Won multiple performance awards and was paid to write and perform original music as a member and ambassador of the Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit
- Wrote, organized, directed, and starred in the Drama Showcase of the Theatre Arts Department at my school as well as parts of our school play
- A high honors student, member of the National Honors Society, and received full rides, merit-based, and/or academic scholarships to every university applied to, including the University of Michigan — Ann Arbor
A quote about myself: “Nadia is one of the most creative students I have ever had. She has demonstrated her creativity through class vocal participation, through small ensemble chapel leadership opportunities, and in GarageBand projects completed for my class. She has produced original children’s musicals for her church and is a published author of children’s books. She has a strong, intrinsic desire to excel, yet maintains a humble and servant-hearted attitude.” — Jonathan Busch, high school choir teacher
Kasen Korstanje
High school: Birmingham Groves High School
GPA: 3.99
Parents: Marlo and Ingmar Korstanje
College I plan to attend: McGill University
Major: Geography
Career plans: Urban planner
Most influential teacher: Cynthia Sherman
Achievements:
- Piccoloist of the 2022 and 2023 Michigan High School All State Orchestra
- Member of the National Flute Association High School Flute Choir
- Perfect score for Flute Solo at the 2023 Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association State Solo and Ensemble Festival
- Winner of the 2022 Southeast Michigan Flute Association High School Competition
- Co-Principal flutist and piccoloist of the Detroit Symphony Youth Orchestra
- President of the Groves Science Olympiad Team
- Member of the Michigan Department of Education Student Advisory Council
- Nominee for the 2022 and 2023 Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association Outstanding Soloist Competition
- Co-chair of the Birmingham Bloomfield Community Coalition Youth Action Board, a group of teens from the Birmingham-Bloomfield area speaking out against the use of alcohol, drugs, and other substances in youth
- Coordinator of a homecoming dress and clothing drive for members of the Birmingham Schools community
A quote about myself: “Life is a lot like jazz. It’s better when you improvise.” — George Gershwin
Runners-up: Kylie Kapraun, Andrew Kil, Elliana Michaels
Judge: Garret Ernst, executive director, Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association
Science
Shelly Lin
High school: Walled Lake Western High School
GPA: 4.354
Parents: Yu Lin and Jin Rong Lin
College I plan to attend: Yale University
Major: Biomedical engineering
Career plans: Biomedical engineer
Most influential teacher: Mr. Michael Formanek
Achievements:
- Started my own organization (All For You) and raised over $600 for various medical nonprofits
- Volunteered at family restaurant for 44 weeks a year
- Raised $13,000 for my class’ senior prom as the treasurer of student council
- Volunteered at Beaumont Hospital, organizing and delivering surgical supplies
- Fundraised for Team Seas through events like organizing medical supplies at the World Medical Relief Center and raised $431 in a year
- Studied the causes, development, and prevention of cancer. I also delve into cancer research and crafted a treatment plan for a theoretical patient at the Harvard Pre-College Program
- For 50-plus hours annually, I supported, taught, positively influenced, and aided new members with the music, steps, and logistics of marching band
- Interned at Robotics For All (a nonprofit)
- Shadowed Dr. George Bork at TDR Orthodontics
- Provided over 100 hours of free weekly tutoring and facilitated my students' understanding of biology, algebra, geometry and calculus
A quote about myself: "If I can dream it, I can achieve it."
Iris Macaulay
High school: Berkley High School
GPA: 4.4
Parents: Drew Macaulay and David Kwan
College I plan to attend: Michigan State University
Major: Genetics and genomics
Career plans: Orthodontist
Most influential teacher: Mr. Meacham
Achievements:
- As president of my school’s chapter of Science National Honor Society, led fun science lab events to get people interested in advanced science classes
- Ran my own at-home labs and experiments during online school
- As a GSA leader, led the initiative to institute gender-neutral bathrooms at Berkley High School
- Helped found Berkley High School’s Jewish Student Union
- Held an event for school staff on respectful communication regarding gender identity and pronoun usage
- Worked with school administration to make marching band qualify for a varsity letter
- Organized fundraisers for public music education
- Participated in MSBOA Honors Band
- Led for three years as the drum major for the Berkley High School marching band
- Received multiple 1s at state solo and ensemble
A quote about myself: "Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced."
Runners-up: Katrina Azar, Alina Chinoy, Riya Madabhushi, Vicki Mu
Judge: Michael Klein, Macomb ISD science consultant, MiSTEM director — Macomb Region
Visual arts
David Klink
High school: Fraser High School
GPA: 3.5
Parents: Janice and David Klink
College I plan to attend: College for Creative Studies
Major: Illustration
Career plans: Exploring career paths in graphic storytelling and visual design
Most influential teachers: Ms. Mcginnis and Mr. Drabant
Achievements:
- Winning four scholastics art and writing keys in my senior year
- Finishing my college portfolio before early admissions
- Completing over 20 digital pieces in my senior year
- Reaching 5 septendecillion cookies on Cookie Clicker
- Completing a massive character lineup consisting of 31 total character designs
- Watching and reading the entirety of "JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure" despite hating it
- Hosting the school’s meow-velous prom fashion show
- Adding 2,000 dumb, pretty pictures to my character aesthetics board on Pinterest
- Earning all “A”s between junior and senior year
- Finishing a two-year long Minecraft SMP with my best friends
A quote about myself: “Maybe it’s just a coping mechanism … maybe I’m just goofy.” — Ms. Short
Breanna Zaborowski
High school: Hartland High School
GPA: 4.06
Parents: Jeff and Mindy Zaborowski
College I plan to attend: University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
Major: Art and design
Career plans: Exploring careers in illustration and publication and utilizing my skills in the professional art community
Most influential teachers: Mrs. Lhota and Mr. Etheridge
Achievements:
- 450-plus volunteer hours at Hartland Cromaine Library
- Scholastic Art & Writing Awards (SE MI & Thumb Region) — American Visions Nominee in 2023 (1 of top 5 pieces out of 4,646 submissions)
- Multiyear Scholastic Art & Writing Award winner in SE MI & Thumb Region (No. 16 in 2023, No. 3 in 2022, and No. 1 in 2021)
- Several art pieces selected for Got Art’s annual art exhibit at Howell Opera House for multiple years
- Selected as a National Honor Society member
- Chosen as a member of Class Council in junior year
- Appointed as yearbook editor in senior year
- Maintained above a 4.0 all years in high school
- Participated in numerous 5Ks and charity runs, placed in top 3 in multiple races
- Selected to paint a mural representing our school community and diversity
A quote about myself: "I am always looking for inspiration, either from those around me or the experiences in life."
Runners-up: Hannah Kim, Sophie Liu, Vera Sivrieva, Sam Tull
Judge: Antone Amye, senior design editor, The Detroit News
Vocational-technical
Mir Abidi
High school: Oakland Early College
GPA: 3.53
College I plan to attend: Michigan State University
Major: Physics
Career plans: Pursue a graduate degree in physics and work as a researcher/physicist studying the universe and beyond
Most influential teacher: Mr. Kyle Heffelbower
Achievements:
- Research assistant at Revive Research Institute (two-plus years of research and corporate experience in high school)
- Developed an internship program and oversaw five interns as a research assistant
- First place in After-Dinner Speaking in OCC’s Forensics Team
- Graduated high school with an associate’s degree
- Member of Oakland Early Colleges’ National Honor Society
- Second place in MIST States 2020 Chess Tournament
A quote about myself: "Imagination is more important than knowledge. For knowledge is limited, whereas imagination embraces the entire world, stimulating progress, giving birth to evolution." — Albert Einstein
Alexander Nichols
High school: Flushing High School
GPA: 3.985
Parents: Melissa Andrews and Brian Nichols
College I plan to attend: Kettering University
Major: Mechanical engineering
Career plans: 3D printer designer
Most influential teacher: Mark Schilke
Achievements:
- National Honor Society
- 1240 SAT score
- Detroit News/CATCH Scholarship
- Created model of Steam Engine
- Replication of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater
- ESB Entrepreneurship and Small Business Certification
- High school honor roll
- Head 3D printer technician in high school engineering department
- Learned five-plus design programs including Autodesk Inventor, Revit, 2020 Design, Blender, and AutoCAD
A quote about myself: "I believe wholeheartedly that the more you put into something, the more you will get out of it, so I am putting everything I can into everything I do."
Runners-up: Jennifer Bricker, Ava Carr, Cooper Evans, Dallas Welsh
Judge: Rodney G. Thomas, principal, Lamphere High School
World studies
George Perakis
High school: Troy High School
GPA: 4.3663
College I plan to attend: Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan
Major: Business administration
Career plans: Political consulting
Most influential teacher: Jacqueline Ciolek
Achievements:
- Secretary general for the SEMUNNA fall conference as president of Model UN
- Organized an MLK Jr. Day of Service Event for 800 community members as the inaugural president of the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Board
- Harvard Model UN Best Delegate Award
- First place at the DECA International Career and Development Conference
- Winner of the EF Global Leadership Summit; winning prototype is currently showcased at the Nobel Prize Museum in Stockholm
- District-level winner of St. John Chrysostom Oratorical Festival
- Outstanding Delegate Award at the University of Michigan’s Model UN Conference
- Three-time TED-Ed speaker
- President’s Volunteer Service Award: Bronze
- Bronze Award Medal on the National Spanish Exam
A quote about myself: “Great leaders don’t set out to be a leader, they set out to make a difference. It’s never about the role, always about the goal.” — Lisa Haisha
Emin Soguktas
High school: Washtenaw International High School
GPA: 4.585
Parents: Suna and Ahmet Soguktas
College I plan to attend: Johns Hopkins University
Major: Public health
Career plans: Medical doctor
Most influential teacher: Ms. Nhu Do
Achievements:
- Founded the Red Cross Club at WIHI
- International partnership coordinator of the Caucasus Universities Alliance
- Coordinated a project funded by the Global Youth Mobilization Fund backed by the World Health Organization and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies focusing on helping newly arriving Afghan refugees adapt to the education system in the U.S.
- Worked with the Kyrgyz Republic on the topic of planetary health and education, focusing on the integration of planetary health into the curriculum of the Kyrgyz education system
- Member of the Planetary Health Alliance
- Organized a conference on the mental health and well-being of indigenous (in particular Native American) youth during the COVID-19 health crisis
- Interned at the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians Health Clinic in Petoskey and had the chance to learn a lot about Native American lifestyle and health from my mentor, Dr. Frank Animikwam.
- Organized a training session on planetary health at the United Nations High-Level Political Forum
- Performed an internship at Mount Auburn Hospital, one of Harvard University’s teaching hospitals, and Iterative Scopes, a medical AI startup, in 2021
- Organized and moderated a session at the United Nations Headquarters during the United Nations General Assembly on planetary health in 2022
A quote about myself: “With rare exceptions, all of your most important achievements on this planet will come from working with others — or, in a word, partnership.” — Paul Farmer (my biggest inspiration and role model)
Runners-up: Tanya Brown, Leticia Castellanos-Torres, Catherine Hiemstra, Tasnim Uddin
Judge: David Hales, social studies consultant, Wayne County Regional Educational Service Agency (RESA)