2023 Outstanding Graduates: Let's hear it for our top students

For 37 years, The News has saluted a group of Michigan’s best and brightest high school students in the spring of their senior year.

Partnering with CATCH — Sparky Anderson’s Charity for Children — we call it the Outstanding Graduates program.

It is an honor to share the stories of these remarkable young people and to consider that Michigan will benefit from their future endeavors, and the endeavors of so many of their friends and classmates.

The top seniors were chosen from a field of outstanding nominees. Public and private high schools in Michigan were invited to nominate students in each of 11 categories. Students were selected on the basis of grades, test scores, honors, community involvement and a demonstrated ability in one of the academic areas. In a special category called “Against All Odds,” students were recognized for succeeding despite a physical hardship or special, personal or family challenges.

Final selections were made by panels of judges that included teachers, counselors and other academic specialists. The judges told us of their high regard for the many nominees and the difficulty in narrowing their choices.

Our thanks go to all of the principals, counselors and teachers who took time to nominate these students. Thanks also go to the judges who spent many hours selecting the finalists.

This is the 38th class of outstanding high school graduates honored by The News. Many of our early nominees are now well established in successful careers and raising children that may well be honored themselves someday soon. We salute their special achievements and extend congratulations to all of Michigan’s graduating seniors in the class of 2023.

Sincerely,

Gary Miles

Editor and Publisher

Against all odds

Jacob Board

Jacob Board The Detroit News

High school: Lamphere High School

GPA: 3.3

Parents: Sonja and Jonathan Board

College I plan to attend: Oakland University

Major: Journalism/communications

Career plans: Sports broadcaster or sports analyst

Most influential teacher: Kaleigh Sims

Achievements:

Graduating high school

Becoming a student athlete

Creating long-term friendships

Overcoming my learning challenges

Rising to the occasion when many counted me out

A quote about myself: "I can see the stars, but I would rather touch them."

Megan Cichoracki

Megan Cichoracki The Detroit News

High school: Pearson Online Academy/Michigan Connections Academy

GPA: 4.33

Parents: Laura and Dave Cichoracki

College I plan to attend: University of Michigan

Major: Dual major in biochemistry and business

Career plans: Genetic research

Most influential teacher: Mrs. Niebal Atiyeh

Achievements:

Setting remarkable standards throughout high school career despite living with life-threatening genetic illness

Top of high school class with a 4.3 cumulative GPA

1520 SAT score

Awarded Victors Award scholarship through the University of Michigan

Honor roll throughout all four years of high school

Creating a social media platform to create awareness for Ehlers Danlos Syndrome

A quote about myself: "Not everyone in life is granted the same opportunities, but the key to success is maximizing your given opportunity despite difficult situations."

Isaiah Charles Pitts

Isaiah Charles Pitts The Detroit News

High school: Forest Park High School

GPA: 3.76

Parent: Kathy Pitts

College I plan to attend: Bay College-Iron Mountain

Major: Computer networking systems and security

Career plans: Bay College for associate degree, work, then consider pursuing a Department of Defense degree from Northern Michigan University

Most influential teacher: Jackie Giuliani

Achievements:

Honor roll

Being a part of a team

Being able to work at a job

Going to Bay Cliff for my disability

Staying and completing high school

Playing basketball

Citizenship Award

Spelling Bee contest

Community service

Dual enrollment

A quote about myself: "There are obstacles which challenge disability; in fact, there’s no way out except to keep working hard.”

Lilly Steele

Lilly Steele The Detroit News

High school: Henry Ford II High School

GPA: 3.1

Parents: Sarah and Steve Biernacki

College I plan to attend: College for Creative Studies

Major: Fashion design

Career plans: Becoming a fashion designer is the ultimate goal. I want to sew for a high-end brand and be on a team within a fashion house.

Most influential teachers: Mrs. Pouliot and Mrs. Pat, my sewing teacher

Achievements:

My portfolio that consists of my own designs from beginning to end

Landing all my doubles in figure skating

The three-piece suit I created for my mom

The skating dress I made for myself

The skating costumes I have made for other people

Making the thousands of masks I made and donated to protect others during the pandemic

Being accepted into seven colleges including SCAD, FIT, Kent State, and CCS

Wearing my scoliosis brace consistently so my curve didn’t progress

Not quitting figure skating due to my scoliosis diagnosis

Worked through physical and emotional changes and stayed the course throughout high school

A quote about myself: "It doesn’t matter what other people are doing; stay true to yourself always."

Runners-up: Ja'Lynn Bryant, Alexis Burson, Emily Carreon, William Szczerba, Manasvi Tewari, Valentino Tlschio, Gabriel Wagstaff, Ashleigh Washington

Judge: Gail Strickland, director of special services, Westwood Community School District

Athletics

Graham Doman

Graham Doman The Detroit News

High school: Detroit Country Day School

GPA: 4.0

Parents: Edward and Kendall Doman

College I plan to attend: University of Notre Dame

Major: Economics and biology

Career plans: Investment banking, consulting or medical doctor

Most influential teacher: Mr. John Wilson

Achievements:

Cum Laude Society (top 10% of class)

Created and continue to run nonprofit charity (Donate to the Duras) to aid orphans in Honduras

Honor Council chair (academic review board)

University of Pennsylvania Book Award recipient

Two-time varsity football captain

First team all-state (football, linebacker)

Division IV football state champion (2020)

Varsity lacrosse captain

Academic all-state (lacrosse)

Youth and Government Club co-president

A quote about myself: "It’s not about your God-given talents but rather your heart and will to succeed."

Brooke Summers

Brooke Summers The Detroit News

High school: University Liggett School

GPA: 4.33

Parents: Paul and Sue Summers

College I plan to attend: University of Michigan — Ann Arbor

Major: Pre-medicine

Career plans: Go to medical school and find my passion from within the medical field

Most influential teacher: David Dwaihy

Achievements:

Being top of my class at the conclusion of my freshman, sophomore and junior years

Being named Cum Laude

Being a Merit Scholar at the University Liggett School

Getting accepted with multiple scholarships to the University of Michigan

Winning the Division 2 field hockey state championship my sophomore year and being state finalists my senior year

Playing for the Detroit City FC women’s semi-professional soccer team when I was 17

Being selected to play in the first Michigan field hockey all-star game

Being named junior and senior captain for both my high school field hockey team and soccer team

Playing soccer in the Elite Club National League (ECNL), which is the best league for girl’s competitive travel soccer

Being selected as a Detroit News Outstanding Grad

A quote about myself: "The greatest lesson I have learned is that failure is inevitable. I spent so much time running from failure, but when it finally caught up with me, I realized that failure was the key to success. Overcoming the failures, the setbacks and the difficult times has shaped me into the hardworking, determined and successful person I am today."

Runners-up: Maya Goncalves, Laina Harger, Tyler Jamison, Julia Mowrey

Judge: Athletics, Daren Tomhave, sports editor, The Detroit News

Health

Grace Boynton

Grace Boynton The Detroit News

High school: Harbor Beach Community High School

GPA: 3.8

College I plan to attend: Central Michigan University

Major: Exercise science: kinesiology

Career plans: Physical therapy

Most influential teacher: Jessica Vigenski

Achievements:

Receiving my Certified Nurse Assisting Licenses

Academic all-conference in volleyball

Working towards my Dental Assisting Licenses

Student Council president

Class president

National Honor Society president

National Technical Honor Society

Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA) regional finalist — dental science

Volunteering around the community

A quote about myself: "Growth is actually contagious, so if you want to reach your goals, you’ve got to get around people that are going in the same direction you want to be going, and you will catch the success." — Dr. Henry Cloud

Lindsay Hart

Lindsay Hart The Detroit News

High school: H. H. Dow High School

GPA: 4.3

Parents: Michael and Darci Hart

College I plan to attend: Calvin University

Major: Nursing

Career plans: Certified Nurse-Midwife (CNM)

Most influential teacher: Erica Meyer (IB Spanish teacher)

Achievements:

Early acceptance into Calvin University's nursing program as an incoming freshman

Completed training courses to become a certified nursing assistant through Delta College

Signed to continue playing soccer at the collegiate level at Calvin University

Varsity basketball and soccer captain (2023)

All-academic teams for basketball and soccer (2021-23)

Saginaw Valley League champions (2021-22), district champions (2021-23), regional champions (2021-22), state semifinalists (2021) for basketball

District champions (2021) and Saginaw Valley League champions (2022) for soccer

Saginaw Valley League Honorable Mention for soccer (2022) and basketball (2023)

State finalist in MSYSA State Cup for soccer (2022)

National Honor Society member (2021-23)

A quote about myself: "If you see someone without a smile, give them one of yours." — Dolly Parton

Runners-up: Asiya Khan, Irma Martinez, Alexa McMullin, Phoebe Savoie

Judge: Van Momon, retired senior staff physician, Department of Pediatrics, Henry Ford Health

Journalism

Lillith Fleischauer

Lillith Fleischauer The Detroit News

High school: Berkley High School

GPA: 3.9 unweighted, 4.27 weighted

Parents: Jennifer Ivey and Jeffery Fleischauer

College I plan to attend: University of Colorado Boulder or University of Michigan

Major: Environmental/nuclear engineering

Career plans: Nuclear engineering

Most influential teacher: Caye Matthews

Achievements:

Collecting and recycling over 2,464 pounds of plastic as of April 2023 with the help of my community, earning four — and soon a fifth — bench from the NextTrex community program to donate to outdoor spaces in my community

Organizing five annual Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation 5Ks in Berkley as the co-youth director as well as raising money and spreading awareness for injured and fallen first responders

Leading the Berkley High School Yearbook staff as co-head editor-in-chief to create and publish a 200-plus page yearbook, gaining the skills of designing, editing, mentoring and publishing

Serving as Worthy Advisor (presiding officer/leader) of Berkley Assembly #46 International Order of the Rainbow for Girls (IORG) four times and raising money for Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers, childhood leukemia, teenage mental health, and the Clean Air Task Force through fundraisers as well as gaining the skills of administering monthly business meetings, managing finances and organizing community service projects

Serving the IORG in Michigan Grand Family (state-level officers) in numerous offices and currently serving as Grand Nature and Grand Representative to Colorado

Serving the Berkley High School community as a member of National Honor Society, Quill & Scroll Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, and Tri-M (Modern Music Masters) Honor Society

Being accepted to University of Michigan, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, University of Colorado Boulder, North Carolina State University, Loyola University Chicago, Michigan State University, Western Michigan University, Eastern Michigan University, and Grand Valley State University

A quote about myself: "I am a person that finds peace when in nature, and through that connection, I have come to deeply care about the health of our planet. Alongside my passion for community service and dedication to helping others, I am driven to always keep learning so that I can continue to make a positive impact on the world around me."

Andrew Kil

Andrew Kil The Detroit News

High school: Detroit Catholic Central High School

GPA: 4.929

Parents: Ju Paek and Yong Kil

College I plan to attend: University of Michigan, Ann Arbor

Major: Psychology

Career plans: Medical doctor

Most influential teacher: Mr. Ianni (English teacher and newspaper moderator)

Achievements:

Winner of 2022 American Legion Department of Michigan Oratorical Contest

Winner of 2023 American Legion Department of Michigan Oratorical Contest

2023 National Merit finalist

Rensselaer Medalist (2022)

National School Orchestra Award (2022)

Fourth-degree black belt in taekwondo

AP Scholar with Honor Award (2022)

The President’s Silver Volunteer Service Award (for 176 hours of service) (2022)

Certificate of Congressional Recognition (U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow) (2022)

Good Citizenship Citation (Michigan Boys State — 2022)

A quote about myself: “The evening’s the best part of the day. You’ve done your day’s work. Now you can put your feet up and enjoy it.” — Kazuo Ishiguro

Runners-up: Graham Barker, William Beachum, Caya Craig, Rumaysa Siddiqi

Judge: Walter Middlebrook, foster professor of practice, Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, Pennsylvania State University

Language arts

Aidan Kelley

Aidan Kelley The Detroit News

High school: St. Charles Middle/High School

GPA: 3.981

Parents: Cathleen and Greg Kelley

College I plan to attend: Grand Valley State University

Major: Speech-language pathology

Career plans: Become a speech therapist ideally in a school setting

Most influential teacher: Matt Wicke

Achievements:

No. 4 in class

Saginaw Youth Ambassador

DAR representative

Numerous superior ratings at band solo and ensemble

Academic High Honors for four years

Part of the Quiz Bowl Conference Champs team

Outstanding High School Chemistry Student — from American Chemical Society

Student board member of Board of Education

President’s List at Delta College for the fall 2022 semester

Rural and Small Town Recognition Award winner

A quote about myself: "She believed she could, so she did."

Camille O'Mara

Camille O'Mara The Detroit News

High school: Grosse Pointe South High School

GPA: 4.4045

College I plan to attend: Brown University

Major: English language and literature

Career plans: English professor concentrating on the literature of social change

Most influential teachers: Harry Campion and Sandra McCue

Achievements:

Recipient of the Caitlin Walsh Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Literary Arts.

Scholastic Art and Writing Gold Key Award and Silver Key Award, invited to read essay at the University of Iowa Writer’s Workshop Program at the Belin-Blank Center in the Reading Room

First-place winner of the Ewald Public Library February and April 2023 Poetry Slams

Published poems in Grosse Pointe South’s award-winning art and literary magazine, Looking Glass

Published four pieces in Central Michigan University’s Great Lakes Platform literary journal

Inducted into the Tri-M Music National Honor Society and National Honor Society

Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association (MSBOA), Division I (superior rating) cello soloist six times, MSBOA Chamber Orchestra Ensemble Division I rating three times

Earned first place at Science Olympiad Regionals in “Write it, Do it” and Ornithology events

Elected president of the Latin Senate, Science Olympiad Team, Orchestra Officers, and Quizbowl team

AP Scholar with Distinction Award, maintained above 4.0 GPA for all four years of high school

A quote about myself: “Give me the splendid silent sun, with all his beams full-dazzling.” — Walt Whitman

Runners-up: Jonas Annear, Alexandria Balde, Nadia Johnson, Ayla Smolash

Judge: Mrs. Mary M. Hall-Rayford, retired adjunct professor for WCCCD

Mathematics

Julia Huang

Julia Huang The Detroit News

High school: Northville High School

GPA: 4.0

College I plan to attend: Undecided

Major: Computer science

Career plans: Undecided

Most influential teachers: Mr. William Kinney, Mrs. Melissa Stendardo, Mrs. Traci Lowes, Mrs. Kim Garber and Mrs. Breanna Long

Achievements:

Taught coding to numerous students in clubs and outside of school

Taught piano and music composition to numerous students in clubs and outside of school

Chegg Global Student Prize Top 50 Finalist

International American Protege Piano Competition 1st Place

Metro Detroit SEFMD Science Fair 4th place 2 times

AP Scholar and AP Scholar with Distinction Award

NCWIT Computing Award 2x

National Merit Finalist

Coca-Cola Scholars Finalist

A quote about myself: "I think coding and music are quite similar: they’re both creative and use keyboards.”

Himani Yarlagadda

Himani Yarlagadda The Detroit News

High school: Detroit Country Day School — Upper School

GPA: 4.0

Parents: Raghu and Vanaja Yarlagadda

College I plan to attend: Harvard College

Major: Applied mathematics

Career plans: Pediatric surgery

Most influential teacher: Mrs. Renee Zacks

Achievements:

Coolidge Scholar

Joyce Ivy Summer Scholar

Math Prize for Girls honorable mention

Root 4 Girls Club founder at DCDS and ICAE

ICAE Math Club president

Selected for Michigan Spring Festival of the Arts Honors Band for flute

1st Division Rating at State Solo and Ensemble for Woodwind Quintet

1st Place Epidemiology at HOSA Future Health Professionals International Leadership Conference

National Council Teachers in English Excellence in Writing Award

Model United Nations Club vice president at DCDS

A quote about myself: “We cannot do everything at once, but we can do something at once.” — Calvin Coolidge

Runners-up: Deepti Aggarwal, Vijay Daita, Ayush Garg, Shubhan Nagarkar

Judge: Marianne Srock, mathematics consultant, Macomb Intermediate School District

Performing arts

Nadia Johnson

Nadia Johnson The Detroit News

High school: Southfield Christian School

GPA: 4.0

Parents: NiJuanna Irby-Johnson and Charles Johnson

College I plan to attend: University of Michigan — Ann Arbor

Major: Choral music education (voice principal)

Career plans: Teaching music; opening my own fine arts school; expanding my production company with my sister; producing original and inspiring content for stage and camera; touring my book series; providing writing workshops to schools

Most influential teacher: Ms. Cheryl Andrade

Achievements:

My original play, "Introducing Mr. Nobody," was professionally produced at the Detroit Institute of Arts and performed at the University of Michigan — Ann Arbor by the students of the School of Music, Theatre, and Dance.

I am the published author of the "Presidential Popcorn Series," a children book series I started in the fifth grade.

Created a Vacation Bible School, including original curriculum, music, lessons, science experiments, games, video, and skits

First-place winner for the Concert of Colors Vocal Arts competition in Detroit, winning a two-hour recording session at Motown Records

Sang the national anthem at a Detroit Pistons game

Have toured with Josh Groban and performed in venues including the Little Caesars Arena and Harvard University

First place representing Michigan in the National Management Association’s National Oratorical Competition

First runner-up in the Next Narrative Monologue Competition for the state of Michigan.

Won multiple performance awards and was paid to write and perform original music as a member and ambassador of the Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit

Wrote, organized, directed, and starred in the Drama Showcase of the Theatre Arts Department at my school as well as parts of our school play

A high honors student, member of the National Honors Society, and received full rides, merit-based, and/or academic scholarships to every university applied to, including the University of Michigan — Ann Arbor

A quote about myself: “Nadia is one of the most creative students I have ever had. She has demonstrated her creativity through class vocal participation, through small ensemble chapel leadership opportunities, and in GarageBand projects completed for my class. She has produced original children’s musicals for her church and is a published author of children’s books. She has a strong, intrinsic desire to excel, yet maintains a humble and servant-hearted attitude.” — Jonathan Busch, high school choir teacher

Kasen Korstanje

Kasen Korstanje The Detroit News

High school: Birmingham Groves High School

GPA: 3.99

Parents: Marlo and Ingmar Korstanje

College I plan to attend: McGill University

Major: Geography

Career plans: Urban planner

Most influential teacher: Cynthia Sherman

Achievements:

Piccoloist of the 2022 and 2023 Michigan High School All State Orchestra

Member of the National Flute Association High School Flute Choir

Perfect score for Flute Solo at the 2023 Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association State Solo and Ensemble Festival

Winner of the 2022 Southeast Michigan Flute Association High School Competition

Co-Principal flutist and piccoloist of the Detroit Symphony Youth Orchestra

President of the Groves Science Olympiad Team

Member of the Michigan Department of Education Student Advisory Council

Nominee for the 2022 and 2023 Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association Outstanding Soloist Competition

Co-chair of the Birmingham Bloomfield Community Coalition Youth Action Board, a group of teens from the Birmingham-Bloomfield area speaking out against the use of alcohol, drugs, and other substances in youth

Coordinator of a homecoming dress and clothing drive for members of the Birmingham Schools community

A quote about myself: “Life is a lot like jazz. It’s better when you improvise.” — George Gershwin

Runners-up: Kylie Kapraun, Andrew Kil, Elliana Michaels

Judge: Garret Ernst, executive director, Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association

Science

Shelly Lin

Shelly Lin .

High school: Walled Lake Western High School

GPA: 4.354

Parents: Yu Lin and Jin Rong Lin

College I plan to attend: Yale University

Major: Biomedical engineering

Career plans: Biomedical engineer

Most influential teacher: Mr. Michael Formanek

Achievements:

Started my own organization (All For You) and raised over $600 for various medical nonprofits

Volunteered at family restaurant for 44 weeks a year

Raised $13,000 for my class’ senior prom as the treasurer of student council

Volunteered at Beaumont Hospital, organizing and delivering surgical supplies

Fundraised for Team Seas through events like organizing medical supplies at the World Medical Relief Center and raised $431 in a year

Studied the causes, development, and prevention of cancer. I also delve into cancer research and crafted a treatment plan for a theoretical patient at the Harvard Pre-College Program

For 50-plus hours annually, I supported, taught, positively influenced, and aided new members with the music, steps, and logistics of marching band

Interned at Robotics For All (a nonprofit)

Shadowed Dr. George Bork at TDR Orthodontics

Provided over 100 hours of free weekly tutoring and facilitated my students' understanding of biology, algebra, geometry and calculus

A quote about myself: "If I can dream it, I can achieve it."

Iris Macaulay

Iris Macaulay The Detroit News

High school: Berkley High School

GPA: 4.4

Parents: Drew Macaulay and David Kwan

College I plan to attend: Michigan State University

Major: Genetics and genomics

Career plans: Orthodontist

Most influential teacher: Mr. Meacham

Achievements:

As president of my school’s chapter of Science National Honor Society, led fun science lab events to get people interested in advanced science classes

Ran my own at-home labs and experiments during online school

As a GSA leader, led the initiative to institute gender-neutral bathrooms at Berkley High School

Helped found Berkley High School’s Jewish Student Union

Held an event for school staff on respectful communication regarding gender identity and pronoun usage

Worked with school administration to make marching band qualify for a varsity letter

Organized fundraisers for public music education

Participated in MSBOA Honors Band

Led for three years as the drum major for the Berkley High School marching band

Received multiple 1s at state solo and ensemble

A quote about myself: "Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced."

Runners-up: Katrina Azar, Alina Chinoy, Riya Madabhushi, Vicki Mu

Judge: Michael Klein, Macomb ISD science consultant, MiSTEM director — Macomb Region

Visual arts

David Klink

David Klink The Detroit News

High school: Fraser High School

GPA: 3.5

Parents: Janice and David Klink

College I plan to attend: College for Creative Studies

Major: Illustration

Career plans: Exploring career paths in graphic storytelling and visual design

Most influential teachers: Ms. Mcginnis and Mr. Drabant

Achievements:

Winning four scholastics art and writing keys in my senior year

Finishing my college portfolio before early admissions

Completing over 20 digital pieces in my senior year

Reaching 5 septendecillion cookies on Cookie Clicker

Completing a massive character lineup consisting of 31 total character designs

Watching and reading the entirety of "JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure" despite hating it

Hosting the school’s meow-velous prom fashion show

Adding 2,000 dumb, pretty pictures to my character aesthetics board on Pinterest

Earning all “A”s between junior and senior year

Finishing a two-year long Minecraft SMP with my best friends

A quote about myself: “Maybe it’s just a coping mechanism … maybe I’m just goofy.” — Ms. Short

Breanna Zaborowski

Breanna Zaborowski The Detroit News

High school: Hartland High School

GPA: 4.06

Parents: Jeff and Mindy Zaborowski

College I plan to attend: University of Michigan, Ann Arbor

Major: Art and design

Career plans: Exploring careers in illustration and publication and utilizing my skills in the professional art community

Most influential teachers: Mrs. Lhota and Mr. Etheridge

Achievements:

450-plus volunteer hours at Hartland Cromaine Library

Scholastic Art & Writing Awards (SE MI & Thumb Region) — American Visions Nominee in 2023 (1 of top 5 pieces out of 4,646 submissions)

Multiyear Scholastic Art & Writing Award winner in SE MI & Thumb Region (No. 16 in 2023, No. 3 in 2022, and No. 1 in 2021)

Several art pieces selected for Got Art’s annual art exhibit at Howell Opera House for multiple years

Selected as a National Honor Society member

Chosen as a member of Class Council in junior year

Appointed as yearbook editor in senior year

Maintained above a 4.0 all years in high school

Participated in numerous 5Ks and charity runs, placed in top 3 in multiple races

Selected to paint a mural representing our school community and diversity

A quote about myself: "I am always looking for inspiration, either from those around me or the experiences in life."

Runners-up: Hannah Kim, Sophie Liu, Vera Sivrieva, Sam Tull

Judge: Antone Amye, senior design editor, The Detroit News

Vocational-technical

Mir Abidi

Mir Abidi The Detroit News

High school: Oakland Early College

GPA: 3.53

College I plan to attend: Michigan State University

Major: Physics

Career plans: Pursue a graduate degree in physics and work as a researcher/physicist studying the universe and beyond

Most influential teacher: Mr. Kyle Heffelbower

Achievements:

Research assistant at Revive Research Institute (two-plus years of research and corporate experience in high school)

Developed an internship program and oversaw five interns as a research assistant

First place in After-Dinner Speaking in OCC’s Forensics Team

Graduated high school with an associate’s degree

Member of Oakland Early Colleges’ National Honor Society

Second place in MIST States 2020 Chess Tournament

A quote about myself: "Imagination is more important than knowledge. For knowledge is limited, whereas imagination embraces the entire world, stimulating progress, giving birth to evolution." — Albert Einstein

Alexander Nichols

Alexander Nichols The Detroit News

High school: Flushing High School

GPA: 3.985

Parents: Melissa Andrews and Brian Nichols

College I plan to attend: Kettering University

Major: Mechanical engineering

Career plans: 3D printer designer

Most influential teacher: Mark Schilke

Achievements:

National Honor Society

1240 SAT score

Detroit News/CATCH Scholarship

Created model of Steam Engine

Replication of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater

ESB Entrepreneurship and Small Business Certification

High school honor roll

Head 3D printer technician in high school engineering department

Learned five-plus design programs including Autodesk Inventor, Revit, 2020 Design, Blender, and AutoCAD

A quote about myself: "I believe wholeheartedly that the more you put into something, the more you will get out of it, so I am putting everything I can into everything I do."

Runners-up: Jennifer Bricker, Ava Carr, Cooper Evans, Dallas Welsh

Judge: Rodney G. Thomas, principal, Lamphere High School

World studies

George Perakis

George Perakis The Detroit News

High school: Troy High School

GPA: 4.3663

College I plan to attend: Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan

Major: Business administration

Career plans: Political consulting

Most influential teacher: Jacqueline Ciolek

Achievements:

Secretary general for the SEMUNNA fall conference as president of Model UN

Organized an MLK Jr. Day of Service Event for 800 community members as the inaugural president of the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Board

Harvard Model UN Best Delegate Award

First place at the DECA International Career and Development Conference

Winner of the EF Global Leadership Summit; winning prototype is currently showcased at the Nobel Prize Museum in Stockholm

District-level winner of St. John Chrysostom Oratorical Festival

Outstanding Delegate Award at the University of Michigan’s Model UN Conference

Three-time TED-Ed speaker

President’s Volunteer Service Award: Bronze

Bronze Award Medal on the National Spanish Exam

A quote about myself: “Great leaders don’t set out to be a leader, they set out to make a difference. It’s never about the role, always about the goal.” — Lisa Haisha

Emin Soguktas

Emin Soguktas The Detroit News

High school: Washtenaw International High School

GPA: 4.585

Parents: Suna and Ahmet Soguktas

College I plan to attend: Johns Hopkins University

Major: Public health

Career plans: Medical doctor

Most influential teacher: Ms. Nhu Do

Achievements:

Founded the Red Cross Club at WIHI

International partnership coordinator of the Caucasus Universities Alliance

Coordinated a project funded by the Global Youth Mobilization Fund backed by the World Health Organization and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies focusing on helping newly arriving Afghan refugees adapt to the education system in the U.S.

Worked with the Kyrgyz Republic on the topic of planetary health and education, focusing on the integration of planetary health into the curriculum of the Kyrgyz education system

Member of the Planetary Health Alliance

Organized a conference on the mental health and well-being of indigenous (in particular Native American) youth during the COVID-19 health crisis

Interned at the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians Health Clinic in Petoskey and had the chance to learn a lot about Native American lifestyle and health from my mentor, Dr. Frank Animikwam.

Organized a training session on planetary health at the United Nations High-Level Political Forum

Performed an internship at Mount Auburn Hospital, one of Harvard University’s teaching hospitals, and Iterative Scopes, a medical AI startup, in 2021

Organized and moderated a session at the United Nations Headquarters during the United Nations General Assembly on planetary health in 2022

A quote about myself: “With rare exceptions, all of your most important achievements on this planet will come from working with others — or, in a word, partnership.” — Paul Farmer (my biggest inspiration and role model)

Runners-up: Tanya Brown, Leticia Castellanos-Torres, Catherine Hiemstra, Tasnim Uddin

Judge: David Hales, social studies consultant, Wayne County Regional Educational Service Agency (RESA)