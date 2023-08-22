The Detroit News at 150: A timeline

Significant moments in The Detroit News' 150-year history
1870-79
1873: James Scripps debuts The Evening News
1880-89
1884: First Sunday edition
1889: Scripps donates art collection to DIA
1890-99
1891: Scripps buys Detroit Tribune
1897: Detroit Newsboy Band forms
1900-09
1902: Scripps wins state Senate seat
1904: Booth family buys Cranbrook
1905: Name changed to The Detroit News
1906: James Scripps dies
1910-19
1912: First aerial photographs
1912: First newspapers delivered by airplane
1915: Groundbreaking for Lafayette Boulevard headquarters
1920: WWJ, first commercial radio station, goes on air
1926: Reporter Palmer Hutchinson killed by airplane propeller in Arctic
1929: The News buys autogiro, a type of aircraft with rotating vanes and a propeller
1930-39
1931: Miniature train donated to Detroit Zoo
1933: Readers buy elephant for Belle Isle Zoo
1933: Spelling Bee debuts
1934: Readers fund Belle Isle Carillon
1935: First Soap Box Derby
1940-49
1942: 160 News staffers join military
1942: Milton Brooks wins first photo Pulitzer Prize for "The Picket Line"
1950-59
1955: Readers pay to move Mariner's Church
1960-69
1960: Detroit Times purchased, closed
1963: Peter B. Clark, named publisher, last Scripps descendant to serve in that role
1968: Employees go on strike
1969: News reporter Jean Pearson joins all-woman Antarctica expedition.
1970-79
1973: The News calls for Nixon to resign
1975: Sterling Heights printing plant opens
1976: Morning circulation begins
1980-89
1982: Detroit News wins second Pulitzer
1985: Gannett buys out Scripps family
1989: Joint Operating Agreement with Free Press implemented
1990-99
1993: The News wins third Pulitzer
1995: Reporters go on strike
1995: The News goes online
2000-09
2005: MediaNews Group buys The News
2008: New home delivery model debuts
2010-19
2014: News offices move to Federal Reserve Building
2020-present
2020: Premium content subscription offered
2022: Jerry Green's Super Bowl coverage streak ends at 56
2023: The News marks 150th anniversary