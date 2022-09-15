About this project

This coverage is based on data gathered from a poll of 1,000 residents from Metro Detroit; Rochester, New York; and Buffalo, New York, areas that provide some form of unpaid caregiving service.

The poll was commissioned and sponsored by the New York & Michigan Solutions Journalism Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations and community organizations dedicated to rigorous and compelling reporting about successful responses to social problems. The group is supported by the Solutions Journalism Network.

The poll’s purpose was to document the challenges these caregivers face in order to create news coverage that explores ways to address those challenges and explore solutions to the problems that they face.

Polling was done by the Glengariff Group of Lansing. The 1,000 respondents — 500 from Michigan and 500 from western New York — were contacted by telephone between July 25 and Aug. 2. The margin of error for the whole poll is plus-or-minus 3.1% with a 95% level of confidence. For the state-level data, the margin of error is plus-or-minus 4.4%.

The collaborative’s ongoing occasional series, Invisible Army: Caregivers on the Front Lines, focuses on potential solutions to challenges facing caregivers of older adults. Read related stories at nymisojo.com. The collaborative also has compiled a detailed Caregiving Resource Guide with links to online information about various issues of interest to caregivers.