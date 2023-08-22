We're using our 150th anniversary to raise funds for two beloved charities

The Detroit News' 150th anniversary is a great excuse to look back on the history of this newspaper, but it's also a fantastic reason to raise money for some charities that are near and dear to this institution.

We're only just starting to celebrate our sesquicentennial, and our efforts, along with our gracious partners, have already raised tens of thousands for the Detroit-based Rosa L. Parks Scholarship Foundation and Sparky Anderson's CATCH Charity for Children.

As part of its 150th anniversary, the Detroit News is teaming up with Detroit Bold Coffee Co. and Becharas Brothers Coffee Co., for a co-branded, unique blend of medium roast coffee to be sold online by the bag. Proceeds will help local charities like the Rosa Parks Scholarship Fund. David Guralnick, The Detroit News

Our biggest endeavor thus far has been the launch of The Detroit News single-batch anniversary bourbon with Detroit City Distillery. Launched in June, the limited-edition run of around 250 bottles sold out in an hour. Those sales, coupled with additional dollars raised from a portion of drink sales at a release party at the distillery, resulted in $26,000 raised for both charities.

These charities are more than local nonprofits that are a great cause. There's also a connection to The Detroit News. The Rosa L. Parks Scholarship Foundation has given assistance to more than 1,000 Michigan high school students since 1980. In fact, this summer, four of The News' interns were sponsored by the program.

Sparky Anderson's CATCH Children's Charity aims to help improve the quality of life for pediatric patients and their families at Children's Hospital of Michigan and Henry Ford Hospital.

While the bourbon is now sold out, the fruits of another important collaboration are still available. The Detroit News teamed up with Detroit Bold Coffee Co. to launch a special blend of java perfect for sipping while reading the paper in print, on your laptop or mobile device.

The Detroit News blend is still on sale for a limited time on Detroit Bold's website, detroitboldcoffee.com/product/detroit-news-150. Enter the code DETNEWS at check out and 20% of the sale will go towards the Rosa L. Parks Scholarship Foundation.

More: The Detroit News, Detroit Bold Coffee Co. team up for 150th anniversary blend

The Detroit News' 150th-anniversary fundraising efforts don't stop with beverages. We're also donating proceeds from the sale of our refreshed merchandise line, a collaboration with Ink Detroit.

The T-shirts feature a vintage design and slogan, "The Detroit News: The first good news of the day," which was revived for charity in 2020 when actor Drew Barrymore wore a thrift store find on the cover of InStyle Magazine. We've brought it back again in the old school red, as well as in dark blue.

The new crop of shirts also pays homage to The Detroit News' contribution to aerial photography featuring our gyrocopter, plus selections using historic photographs of the Supremes, Joe Louis and images of the city of Detroit. Find the collection, which also includes a Detroit News messenger bag, at Detroitnews.com/150shirts.

Readers now have the chance to rep their favorite newspaper company with more than 10 specially designed T-shirts. Ink Detroit / Detroit News

It's not too early to start thinking about holiday gifts for your favorite local news enthusiast or history buff. Along with the T-shirts, our new book, “150 Years of Detroit History: Through the Lens of The Detroit News” (Pediment Publishing; $44.95) is 160 pages of historic images and headlines featuring our award-winning journalism and photojournalism.

Relive the past several decades through photos of historic landmarks, notable people and unforgettable moments in sports, politics and pop culture. The book is on sale now at detroitnews150.pictorialbook.com. Naturally, proceeds for this project also fund the Rosa L. Parks Scholarship Foundation and CATCH Children's Charity.

"150 Years of Detroit History: Through the Lens of The Detroit News” is now available. Pediment Publishing

Stay tuned for more of our fundraising efforts as our 150th year marches on. We're planning a community day at Eastern Market on Sept. 30, and later, other celebrations.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com