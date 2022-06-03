Tony Michaels brings Metro Detroit together with fireworks, parade

Tony Michaels, president & CEO of The Parade Company, surrounded by some of the papier-mâché Big Heads inside the company's Detroit workshop. David Guralnick, The Detroit News

Detroit — Tony Michaels has been in the service business since age 15. It was the start of a career spent bringing people together.

Michiganians of the Year

Michaels' earliest days with Elias Brothers, then-owner of Big Boy restaurants, taught him the importance of energy and effort in creating experiences. The kind of experiences people seek out, and companies want to sponsor.

That's why, when he took over as CEO and president of The Parade Company in 2009, assuming the helm of the Ford Fireworks and America's Thanksgiving Parade, Michaels knew the events had to get bigger and better.

"If we don't present things right, then we know that there's failure lurking," Michaels, 64, says.

He recalled the modest parade float for Elias Brothers, once upon a time, which he describes as "small" and "cubed."

About a decade ago, the company decided to make larger, longer floats, for a better TV and in-person viewing experience. One piece of every float reaches 25 feet in the air, Michaels says.

"We wanted to make these floats pure entertainment for kids and families," Michaels says.

Tony Michaels, President and CEO of the Parade Company 2022 Michiganian Tony Michaels, President and CEO of the Parade Company David Guralnick, The Detroit News

Michaels drew early inspiration from Roger Penske, businessman and auto racing titan. His work with Elias gave Michaels a vantage to watch Penske operate.

"I knew Roger at 15," Michaels says. "He didn't know me, but I knew him!"

Back then, Elias Brothers would staff concessions at Michigan International Speedway, which Penske owned.

Between company leadership and Penske, Michaels learned the importance of even the smallest details.

Michaels recalls: "(Penske) would take his finger and rub it across the top of the concession stand. And he'd grab one of our guys and say, 'I want it clean.' And you say, 'Whoa, everything's got to be that way in life.' It was impressive, how demanding and how spot on he is, as far as quality."

Michaels, in time, rose to CEO at Elias Brothers, navigating their bankruptcy and eventually their sale. After several more years with the new owners, Michaels left in search of a new challenge.

Michaels had been considering other restaurant industry jobs. But he was also on the board of The Parade Co., and interviewed for the CEO job.

It was a "heavy lift," Michaels admits, but one his family encouraged.

"My son (Joey) thought this was really about the coolest thing that I could do at that point in my career," Michaels says. "My wife (Clarice) said, 'Why wouldn't you do this?'"

He took the job in May 2009. At that point, Detroit and its auto industry were in bad shape.

Less than a year prior, Kwame Kilpatrick had resigned as Detroit mayor. A month prior, Chrysler had filed for bankruptcy. And a month later, General Motors would join it.

That year, the show went on. Both the fireworks and the parade.

"(Michaels) exudes energy and a momentum that can't be stopped," says Michele Hodges, president and CEO of the Belle Isle Conservancy. "You can't envision him in your mind's eye without a smile on his face."

The challenges didn't end there.

Just a few years later, under Mayor Dave Bing, Detroit said it couldn't afford to staff the parade with police. An agreement was reached where the suburbs pitched in. And the show went on.

Then there was Detroit's bankruptcy in 2013, and the pinch it put on city operations. Still, the show went on.

Only the COVID-19 pandemic, and the government's demands for social distancing, really changed things — and even then the show went on, in a different form.

Two events known for bringing people together were instead broadcast on WDIV-TV (Channel 4 and used as enticement to stay home.

Tony Michaels, President & CEO of the Parade Company, inside the company’s workshop, in Detroit, April 25, 2022. David Guralnick, The Detroit News

"The challenge of the last few years was big," Michaels says. "But we feel like we handled what was given to us the right way."

The 2022 calendar is looking a lot like the 2019 calendar did, pre-pandemic. The Parade Co. is also in the midst of a $50 million fundraising effort to move from its Mount Elliott headquarters to a riverfront site on East Jefferson. The hope is to move in early 2024.

Renderings show an open space in the center of the new facility, which will allow the 25-foot-high floats to pop through. The Parade Co. is back to holding tours after the pandemic and expects there will be more interest at the new site.

"We'll be a landmark for the people of Detroit," Michaels says. "It'll be on the list of places you have to go."

After one year remote, the Thanksgiving parade emerged from its COVID cocoon last year.

In June, the fireworks are expected to follow, after two years of TV-only shows, filmed outside of Detroit city limits.

The crew felt "a little rusty" when the parade returned in November, Michaels says, but is ready to get back to it.

"But now going into '22 the rust is gone, and what people are going to see and what they're going to enjoy is going to be great," Michaels said of the upcoming fireworks show.

"For all of our events, interest is at a peak."

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Tony Michaels

Age: 64

Occupation: CEO and president of The Parade Company

Education: Bachelor's degree in business administration from Central Michigan University

Family: Married to Clarice with three children

Why honored: For reviving and improving Detroit's annual Thanksgiving Day parade and July 4 fireworks show.