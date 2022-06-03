Skip to main content
2022 Michiganians of the Year

2022 Michiganians of the Year: Giving so much of themselves to make our lives better

Nolan Finley The Detroit News
Michigan never runs out of challenges. Fortunately, it also doesn't run out of leaders willing to lend their talents, labor and resources to meet them.

This year, we again honor some of those individuals who have done so much for their fellow citizens as Michiganians of the Year.

Our honorees come from every segment of society, and include a top corporate executive who creates jobs and keeps the economy humming and a pastor who feeds, clothes and shelters the downtrodden. 

Among the group is an artist whose creative energy inspires the world. And an educator building a world-class university in the city.

The 2021 Class of Michiganians of the Year is comprised of 10 remarkable individuals who have distinguished themselves in a variety of fields.

There's a civic booster who makes us smile and lights up the skies, and a successful retailer who shines a light on those who struggle to be seen and heard. There's a journalist who sacrificed his freedom in the name of truth, and a coach who built a successful athletics program from scratch. A healer. And a creator of places of peace in our communities.

You will find them all among this year's class of Michiganians. 

They represent the good heart of Michigan. In an angry and divided world, they remind us that love, kindness, generosity and genius still abound in our state.

And they show us what's possible when individuals give their best on behalf of others.

We are proud to present this newest class of Michiganians of the Year. We hope you find inspiration in their stories. 

