Nurse Imana 'MO' Minard brought COVID patients, loved ones together

Before Beaumont Farmington Hills Hospital Nursing Director Imana "MO" Minard became a nurse, she spent 11 years working as a paramedic for the Detroit Fire Department — an experience she says taught her the value of communication in providing medical care.

Michiganians of the Year

So when COVID-19 patients swamped her hospital in the first days of the pandemic, and visitors were banned, Minard quickly stepped in to assist by communicating with patients and their family members, sometimes putting her ear to a patient's mouth to listen to their last whispered message to a husband, wife, son or daughter.

"As a paramedic, we depended on the families, because we didn't know what was going on," Minard, 48, recalls. "They were our partners — definitely our sidekicks as we were trying to do care, even if they were holding the IV bag, or giving us their mother or father's (end of life wishes) or their medications.

"So as soon as they said 'No visitors' I said 'Who is dealing with the families?' That was my very first thought."

Minard knew that nurses wouldn't have enough time, with changing in and out of personal protection equipment before and after every visit to a patient's room, to also answer phone calls from relatives. So she switched to afternoon and night shifts, which gave her more time for calls. She even gave her personal cellphone number to relatives so they could call her for updates.

"I set up times with them and always kept a running list of people I had to call," Minard says.

Minard grew up in a warm, loving family in Detroit, where she credits the public school system with providing a challenging and supportive environment for her to thrive in. She graduated from Mackenzie High School in 1991.

Minard attended college for a short time as a criminal justice major but decided a law enforcement career wasn't for her. She dropped out to get a full-time job.

2022 Michiganian Imana Minard Director of Nursing at Beaumont Farmington Hills, Imana Minard is one of the 2022 Michiganians of the Year. David Guralnick, The Detroit News

Minard trained to become a paramedic through a tuition assistance program provided by her employer and started her career with the Detroit Fire Department. She found it to be a rewarding job but was also impressed with the nurses she met while delivering patients to Detroit area hospitals.

"They would always take time to talk to us about the cases we were bringing in," Minard says of the nurses she came in contact with.

"Seeing the thoughtfulness, kindness, and the compassion, and the caring that you knew was authentic — it was coming from their heart ...

"I knew that that aligned with my own personal values and the type of paramedic that I was."

Minard's life changed forever when she learned about a paramedic-to-RN program offered at Excelsior College in Albany, New York. She enrolled and completed her associate's degree in nursing in 2008. Then she went on to earn a bachelor of science in nursing in 2013, and a master's in nursing education in 2015.

"It was the best decision that I made," Minard says.

Minard launched her nursing career at the Detroit Medical Center, where she worked her way up the ranks until joining Beaumont Farmington Hills in 2018.

"She's really smart and dynamic in her ability to manage the emergency room, and the relationships with the staff in the really difficult situations that flow through the emergency room — the traumas," said David Claeys, interim co-chief operating officer of the Beaumont Health System in Dearborn, Farmington Hills, Taylor, Trenton and Wayne.

"She does an amazing job, and cares, whether it's the staff or the families."

At the height of the COVID crisis, Minard collaborated with Beaumont Patient and Family Centered Care to help secure grant funding that brought iPads to the bedside for face-to-face communication between patients and loved ones.

Once vaccines were approved, Minard went to work helping allay people's fears about getting the shots, starting by talking with a group of nurses who were hesitant to be vaccinated. That led to invitations for her to speak to countless community groups and at town hall meetings.

Imana Minard, one of the Michiganians of the Year, photographed at Beaumont Hospital, in Farmington, May 9, 2022. David Guralnick, The Detroit News

"I never tell people what to do," she said. "I just tell them where they can find information so they can make an informed decision. I challenge them to do their own research outside of what they read on social media."

Minard's mother, Carmelita Moore, says her daughter learned at an early age to respect every person, regardless of their background — lessons the 76-year-old says were passed down by her own father, and Mo's grandfather, Daniel Kennedy, who owned Kennedy's Restaurants in Detroit and Highland Park.

"He taught us how to walk with the kings of the world, but as we walked with the kings of the world, and these are important people, we also need to respect the wino on the step," the mother says. "He said never to treat people different at all, because just like it happened to them it could happen to you."

Minard loves to lift people up. She now teaches nursing at the University of Michigan-Flint. And she's an award-winning radio host, producer and engineer of her own weekly show, “Mo-tivation Nation,” on WHFR-FM (89.3). It's on hiatus due to the pandemic, but she can't wait to get back on the air, she says.

Minard's volunteerism continues with serving as CEO of the nonprofit group Nursing Detroit, which provides mentorship and support for people interested in pursuing medical careers.

The group has helped hundreds of individuals find their path through information sharing, mentorships, resume writing and even scrubs exchanges.

“Helping people find their calling is vital,” says Minard, who lives in Belleville with her husband of 20 years, two teenage children and two dogs. “But my purpose is two-fold: we also need to bolster the ranks in health care.”

Imana "MO" Minard

Age: 48

Occupation: Director of nursing, Beaumont Farmington Hills Hospital

Education: Diploma, Mackenzie High School, Detroit, 1991; associate's degree in nursing, 2008; bachelor of science in nursing, 2013; and master's in nursing education, 2015; Excelsior College, Albany, New York

Family: Married to Charles Minard Jr., 20 years; mother of Chelsea Minard, 17, and Charles Minard III, 15

Why honored: For going beyond the call of duty to connect isolated COVID-19 patients with their loved ones, and working tirelessly to increase safety/efficacy awareness of the vaccine among the public through countless speaking engagements.