Journalist Danny Fenster returns to work that sent him to prison

Danny Fenster is still telling the world about Myanmar, but now is doing it 8,000 miles away.

The Huntington Woods native was an editor for a Myanmar magazine last year when he was imprisoned by a military junta.

After six months in prison, Fenster resumed working some months later for Frontier Myanmar. He goes online to rewrite the features of reporters who also live outside the southeast Asian country — in neighboring Thailand.

He says they have it much tougher than he does.

“I was released to congratulations. They’re released into exile,” he says. “They’ve been separated from their family in a country where they don’t speak the language.”

Fenster, 38, was arrested in May 2021 because the junta believed he still was a reporter for Myanmar Now, a banned news outlet, he said. But he hadn’t worked there for 10 months.

He is being honored as a 2022 Michiganian of the Year by The Detroit News.

At Insein prison, which is infested with disease, he was held alone in a 7-foot-by-9-foot cell. He slept on a wooden pallet under a light that never turned off.

During the first few months, he thought he would be released any day, he says. Then he began to believe it could be much, much longer. His thoughts sometimes turned dark as he stared at the concrete wall.

“You can’t control where your mind goes,” he says.

Other times, when he thought of something positive, he tried to hold on to it as long as possible, he said. One of those places was his childhood neighborhood.

He remembered how, as a young boy, he frequently looked out the bedroom window of his home in Huntington Woods. One by one, he focused on each detail of the image: his screened-in patio, a patch of grass in the backyard, the concrete driveway he shared with the neighbor.

He recalled how he and the neighbor, his closest friend, played hockey and basketball on the driveway.

“It didn’t seem like a real place,” he says. “It just seemed like it was a sort of fairy-tale land.”

In November, Fenster was convicted of several charges and sentenced to 11 years in prison. A day later, he was inexplicably administered a COVID-19 test. A day after that, he was told to pack a bag.

He was taken by car to a local police station, driven to the airport, waited with police in a small room and escorted to the terminal, where he met a group of Americans wearing suits. One was Bill Richardson, a former U.S. diplomat who had negotiated his release.

Fenster, bearded and shaggy-haired, couldn’t stop smiling, he said. The sun shone on his face.

He says he would have gladly taken a 30-day trip on a Greyhound bus or even have flown on Spirit Airlines to get home. As it was, Richardson had a private jet waiting.

“It’s bittersweet to know that I will never have a day as good as that one for the rest of my life,” he said with a laugh.

Two of the things Fenster most looked forward to were a beer and a good cup of coffee, he said. The private jet offered him either. He took both.

Danny Fenster

Age: 38

Occupation: Contributing editor, Frontier Myanmar

Education: Bachelor's degree in journalism from Columbia College in Chicago, master's in creative writing from Wayne State University

Family: Partner Juliana Silva

Why honored: Was imprisoned for six months in Myanmar while working for a magazine that reported on a military junta that had taken over the country.