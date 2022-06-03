Tom Lias led rebranding of agency for people with mental disabilities

Tom Lias, president and CEO of Gorman’s Furniture, has done tremendous work as an advocate for those with disabilities. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News

For years, Tom Lias sought the help of the ARC of Oakland County for resources as he and his wife raised their son, David, 38, who has Fragile X syndrome, which impacts brain development.

In addition to his day job as CEO of Gorman’s Home Furnishings, Lias has been involved with the nonprofit — which serves people with developmental and intellectual disabilities — for 12 years and served in various roles on the board of directors, including as its president.

“As David has grown up, and we've accessed the ARC for information, direction, support on a few occasions, I came to think I want to find some way that I can give back,” Lias says. “But at the same time, selfishly, I wanted to find ways that I could stay involved and learn. There's an awful lot to be learned about all these governmental and agency needs, how they interact, how they support each other. I wanted to continue to learn and find ways to give back.”

Lias was instrumental with the rebranding several years ago of the ARC’s Forever Plan, a program that advocates for people with intellectual impairment or other developmental disabilities after their parents or guardians are no longer able to handle their affairs.

The program was previously known as the Etheridge Plan, but there was no name recognition. As a businessman with a knack for marketing, Lias helped come up with the new name.

“Now, if you're a parent of a child with special needs that's developmentally or physically impaired, and maybe they're an only child, the sheer thought of what will happen when I'm no longer here, it sends shivers through your body,” he says. “And I can tell you from firsthand when that thought hits us, you are scared to death. 'What will happen?'

"And only when you feel that they are protected long-term are you going to be in a place that you can feel comfortable about. … I was driving along one day thinking the name that we currently have doesn't really represent what the program is," Lias says. "Let's see, how long would we like our David taken care of? Forever. Whatever his forever is, that's how long we would like him taken care of.”

Dawn Calnen, executive director of the ARC of Oakland County, said Lias, through Gorman’s, is a big fundraiser for the organization, hosting an annual recliner event. Purchasers who donate $50 to the nonprofit receive $200 off a leather recliner.

“That event is not only about raising funds, it is a way of raising awareness about how our community can join us in helping people with disabilities live their best lives,” she says.

Calnen and colleagues say Lias is humble about his contributions. “He has worked as a steadfast leader, mentor and community partner for many years,” she says.

Lias says he’s had a rewarding time volunteering with the ARC of Oakland County.

“I'm just grateful that I've been able to have even a smallest of impact on our organization,” he says.

Still, there’s more work to be done, Lias says. He would like to see increased pay for caregivers of those with disabilities.

“They are under-compensated for sure,” he says. “It is a state position about what the pay rates would be and they are definitely under market. And I think, in the big world of advocacy and support, it is these people who are really the unsung heroes, whether it's someone in a family giving support on a long-term basis, maybe for decades, or whether it's someone who has decided that this is their job, and that they want to do this and feel great about it. They need to be taken care of and compensated at a much higher level than they are.”

