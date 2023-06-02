2023 Michiganians of the Year: Bringing hope and inspiration to all

Michigan is great for a lot of reasons — its lakes, its forests, its industry, its vibrant cities, to mention just a few.

Michiganians of the Year

But its true greatness comes from its people. Michigan is home to some of the most talented, generous and accomplished people in America.

Each year, The Detroit News selects just a few of those amazing individuals to honor as Michiganians of the Year.

They are a distinguished group that includes the brightest lights of industry, entertainment, sports and public service, as well as many whose names aren't so familiar, but whose labors on behalf of their fellow citizens have made Michigan a much better place.

The honorees were selected from nominations offered by both our readers and our staff. This year, like every year before, we were encouraged by the dedication and perseverance of those who were brought to our attention.

They form our 45th class of Michiganians. Across these more than four decades, the challenges Michigan has faced have always been matched by the strength and determination of its people. This year is no exception.

The group includes two families who have turned great tragedy into a mission to make the state safer for our children and a racing executive who helped transform Belle Isle and now wants to do the same for downtown Detroit.

Copy text Copy this quote's text The quote has been copied Tweet Facebook LinkedIn Share this article on LinkedIn Reddit Share this article on Reddit Email Email this story Share Share this story The Detroit News Our honorees are a distinguished group that includes the brightest lights of industry, entertainment, sports and public service, as well as many whose names aren't so familiar, but whose labors on behalf of their fellow citizens have made Michigan a much better place. Quote icon

Among the honorees are an author who, through his stories, has introduced Michigan to readers who may have never been here and partners who are helping convicts stay alive in prison and free once the cell doors open.

Also in the group are a university president who envisions her campus as the most civil and civically engaged in the nation and a health care system chief who wants to make his neighborhood as world-class as his hospitals.

We honor as well the head of a nonprofit who doesn't want a single bite of food to go to waste, a man who hopes to put a roof over every homeless person, and a conductor who has introduced the world to the music of Detroit's children.

Finally, we are proud to say thank you to one of the greatest baseball players ever to swing a bat in Detroit.

We hope their stories bring hope and inspiration.