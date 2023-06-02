Danielle Todd stops food from entering landfills, and uses it to feed people

The frittata slices Danielle Todd packaged in the basement of Detroit’s Jefferson Avenue Presbyterian Church were more than a simple concoction of eggs, vegetables and beef.

The food was the result of innovations — first, by a burgeoning organization rescuing food from landfills, and second, by a team of creative chefs turning donated ingredients into free, tasty meals.

Todd founded the nonprofit Make Food Not Waste in 2017, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by reducing food waste. The organization helps people avoid food waste at home, is writing a plan to reduce food waste across Michigan and is a "last gasp" for food headed for a trash can, which is why she is a Detroit News Michiganian of the Year.

The nonprofit accepts donated food from grocery stores, farmers markets and distributors. Recent donations include two pallets of fresh Roma tomatoes, three pallets of breadcrumbs, a local steakhouse's beef trimmings, scrap pierogi dough and the contents of a semi-truck that spilled its wares on Interstate 94.

"The majority of the produce was perfectly fine," said Todd, executive director. "It was just a matter of sorting through it and saving things that weren't crushed."

Make Food Not Waste operates two kitchens in Detroit with a team of five chefs who make large meals for senior centers, after-school programs and community groups, and single-serve meals to give away at weekly food distributions at the Jefferson Avenue church.

People who visited the May 12 distribution had plenty to choose from. The parking lot was lined with tables of cereal boxes, tomatoes, orange juice, milk, Italian sausage, hunks of ham and more.

Ann Nealis is a regular. She lives in a senior center and cooks big meals for her neighbors on birthdays and holidays. On May 12, she was on the hunt for vegetables to put into an elaborate Mother's Day salad she served with chicken, potatoes, stuffing and cranberry sauce.

"It's a great supplement for us," Nealis said. "I'm sure that if they weren't here, I wouldn't be able to make these great salads."

Across the parking lot, Bettye Wright surveyed boxes of avocados, looking for firm fruit. She takes food to 13 people she knows through her senior day care every week. One of them loves avocado toast.

"Many of them can't get out," she said. "If I bring them food every week, I know that they get it."

Todd started her career in the for-profit sector but transitioned to nonprofit work after receiving a business degree from Wayne State University. She wanted to put her skills to good use. But working at a big nonprofit taught her something: It's better to tackle an issue you can solve, something big enough to matter and small enough to make a difference.

Make Food Not Waste hits the mark. The nonprofit works on a big issue, reducing greenhouse gas emissions from food rotting in landfills, and provides Detroiters with fresh, nutritious food.

The scene on May 12 was typical of a Friday food distribution, plus astounding spring weather. A crowd lined outside the gates until distribution kicked off at 10:30 a.m. Then people surveyed produce and selected meat, eggs, soup and frittata.

Every selection meant food went where it was intended — a kitchen, not a landfill.

"There's so much doom and gloom in the world. And this is just not," Todd said before the gates opened. "This is joyful and wonderful, and we have these amazing volunteers; you can hear them laughing. People are happy to be here. We have low turnover. People want to be a part of this because it's just, I don't know, it's just a little slice of beauty in a crummy world."

