Larry Oleinick's passion is helping Detroit's people in need

Larry Oleinick just wanted to help a small group he saw frequently in need around Hart Plaza; he never intended to start the nonprofit that has become a shoulder for many in downtown to lean on.

Eventually, Heart to Hart Detroit became more than serving the homeless community but takes pride in building long-lasting relationships with those they serve.

"I started by coming downtown just because it was my day off and now this is my full-time job for the last 11 years," Oleinick said during a recent day distributing soap and healthy lunches in Hart Plaza. "It's very hard for me to ask people for money, but it's very easy for me to say 'join us' ... I don't think people realize, we get so much out of this, too. They fire me up!"

Heart 2 Hart Detroit is a modern-day cavalry that travels into the streets every Monday, Wednesday and Friday to distribute life-sustaining items to hundreds of homeless and needy residents. They don't just pass out helpful items and leave; they provide critical assistance when necessary including aiding medical, financial and referring to substance abuse treatment.

Giving back is embedded in Oleinick's roots. He started volunteering with his family more than 40 years ago by visiting assisted-living homes and delivering handmade goods during the holidays. He worked at a dental supply company for 20 years, "but after my first visit helping people in Hart Plaza, I told my wife of 42 years that we are going to start a nonprofit, and she was both financially and emotionally supportive."

"I always believed there's somebody up there that got everything in line for these things to happen," he said. "I just walked through Hart Plaza, and that's how I landed on the name. It's really my heart giving to people in Hart Plaza."

That's why Oleinick has been selected as the recipient of The Detroit News' Michiganian of the Year Angelo B. Henderson Community Commitment Award. After founding Heart 2 Hart Detroit in 2012 to address homelessness, they've found a home base in Farmington Hills where they pack lunches and survival kits before distributing them in Hart Plaza and around Detroit. Last year, the group distributed 13,200 healthy lunches, 5,200 pairs of socks, 1,200 pairs of underwear, 7,300 hygiene items, 2,100 T-shirts and 2,200 bus passes.

For a few regular individuals who aren't homeless, they've assisted with filling out forms, rent, phone bills, and delivering food to their homes.

"It doesn't stop after someone gets a bag to get by," he said. "There are some people that work up to getting housing, and that changes our mode from meeting them here to dropping food off at their place once a month. We keep in contact with those we serve."

Despite his effort, the population of those in need is not shrinking. In fact, Oleinick said he's seeing more youth on the street than ever before. He depends on donations to make a difference.

"I don't want to say it's all drug-related, but there are a lot of people with drug and alcohol problems. That's been a hard thing to manage because we're not equipped for that," he said. "I don't know how much longer I can do this ... I can't mentally decide if I want to retire from helping people. That doesn't fit with me, so I hope I can do this for a long time, and that people can step up and take over for me so that I can eventually be in the background."

Melissa Newton started volunteering with Oleinick in 2017 once a month, but that quickly became twice a month. When the pandemic took hold in March 2020, Oleinick's employees took a step back, but Newton took a step up and has been helping full-time since.

"You see the same people three days a week. When it's nicer weather, we see more people and they love it when you embrace them. It makes them feel like a million bucks, and that's what Larry taught me," said Newton, 39, from Rochester Hills. "Larry has the biggest heart. He's fun, quirky, the most giving and generous person ... he's kinda like my crazy uncle."

Marcia Hardy picks up some supplies and a lunch from Larry Oleinick, founder and president of Heart 2 Hart Detroit, and Melissa Newton in Detroit's Hart Plaza on April 26, 2023. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News

The greatest need by far has been obtaining weather-permitting clothes, he said. Each year, he hopes their gray van will be stuffed with essential garments for sun, rain or snow.

"When someone asks us for something, we bring it. We collected diapers for an elderly man who needed them, and recently a man who lives in an abandoned building has nowhere to make a fire, so we got a large metal can and provided logs for him to keep warm," he said. "Some ask for things as simple as pens and papers, and other people we've had to pay rent for or for their funerals."

During a distribution day in Hart Plaza, some of their regulars could be heard saying "Thank God," embracing friends they hadn't seen all winter, "I've been looking for you." Then sitting, enjoying lunch Oleinick packed for them, and looking at the Detroit River.

Oleinick said it's worth every moment of his time, and every penny is put to the best use.

"We know where our regulars hang out, and they know where we are and when we pass at certain times. We've built that familiarity which they so desperately need," he said. "They need someone to care about them."

