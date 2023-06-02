Loren Estleman thrills readers with the wonders of Michigan

Author Loren Estleman, in the study of his Whitmore Lake home. David Guralnick, The Detroit News

Imagine if Elmore Leonard had never become a best-selling writer.

Millions of people would never have read his novels, and tens of millions would never have seen the movies based on the books.

One of the greatest writers of crime fiction, a denizen of Metro Detroit who became one of its savviest chroniclers, would have been largely undiscovered.

In other words, Leonard would have been Loren Estleman.

Estleman, 70, of Whitmore Lake, is the late Leonard’s twin in Motown mayhem. If Leonard was the Dickens of Detroit, Estleman is the Malamud of the Motor City.

He is considered one of America’s premier writers in two genres — detective and Western fiction. And, better yet, he’s still with us.



Estleman has always been prolific and shows no signs of slowing down. He just finished tome number 90, a western that covers three time periods simultaneously.

He has won 22 national writing awards and, closer to home, was recently named a 2023 Michiganian of the Year by The Detroit News.

“I’m a lucky fellow,” he said. “Imagine a grown man making up stories, writing them down and expecting people to part with their hard-earned money to read them. You have to be a little bit of a lunatic to consider it.”

Still, Estleman has never had a breakout book. As for Hollywood, nearly every studio has come sniffing at one time or another with screenplays written and directors signed, but for whatever reason, the movies were never made.

Critics don’t understand why he hasn’t drawn a larger readership.

“(He) might be the most underappreciated writer in the business,” said mystery writer Steve Hamilton, a Detroit native who lives in New York.

But Estleman is quite satisfied with his cult following.



He writes in a book-filled room atop a spacious home surrounded by 117 acres of woods. He calls it the house that Amos built. That’s Amos Walker, a Detroit private investigator who is the protagonist of a series of crime novels that is 30 books and counting.

He’s still amazed at how he makes a living. He can’t call it a job, because work isn’t supposed to be this much fun.

Estleman, who is a movie buff, also hasn’t given up on his dream of seeing Amos in digital form.

“The guy who wrote ‘Beowulf’ waited a thousand years,” he said about the making of the movie in 2007.

Besides the locale of the Amos Walker books, Detroit is the focus of a series of seven historical novels describing crime in city during the 20th Century.

His books about Detroit fill 15 feet of a shelf in his study. Among his files, the thickest one is entitled "Detroit Changes."

He loves the city but doesn’t pull his punches.

A single paragraph in “Sinister Heights,” his 2002 book featuring Walker, dispensed with the shops in pre-GM Renaissance Center (“the longest-sinking enterprise since the Andrea Doria”), Coleman Young (“the mayor who had stolen everything but its doorknobs”), and the Tigers (“biggest scoreboard in baseball, suitable for recording the most zeroes in both leagues”).

He told The News he believes Detroit, having survived Young and former Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, is in better shape than it has been in a long time.

“A city can move forward only if its people work together, and that won’t happen until you chase the weasels out of the henhouse,” he said.

Chasing the weasels out of the henhouse? Sounds like a job for a certain Detroit PI.

Loren D. Estleman

Age: 70

Occupation: Prolific author of detective and Western fiction

Education: Bachelor of Arts in English and journalism, Eastern Michigan University

Family: Wife Deborah Morgan, who also is an author

Why honored: A sharp-eyed viewer of Detroit who often is compared to Elmore Leonard