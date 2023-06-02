Ora Pescovitz champions civic engagement at Oakland University

Oakland University President Ora Pescovitz has been named a Michiganian of the Year honoree for leading her university’s civic engagement and civility initiatives. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News

Inside the office of Oakland University President Ora Pescovitz is a framed black-and-white photo of her father with former President Lyndon Baines Johnson, who is presenting her dad with one of the pens that was used to sign the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Michiganians of the Year

The photo reflects the roots of Pescovitz's passion and commitment to social justice, which was influenced by her father, Rabbi Richard Hirsh. Her dad participated in the historic Selma-to-Montgomery march, took her to hear the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. deliver his "I Have a Dream" speech and let King use his Washington, D.C., office to draft the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. But her father's activism in the civil rights movement led to some painful moments in her childhood: Their home was vandalized with toilet paper, and swastikas were drawn on the driveway.

Pescovitz's childhood experiences have shaped her aspirations to tackle social justice issues in every job she has had, which has included work as a pediatric endocrinologist, investigator, professor, fundraiser, pharmaceutical company executive and University of Michigan hospital leader.

As president of Oakland University, she is championing the university's civic engagement and civility initiatives, and that is why she has been named a Michiganian of the Year by The Detroit News.

"How do we teach young people how to be more tolerant, be more accepting of people who are not like themselves? How do we teach them to follow those principles of Martin Luther King in nonviolent ways?" Pescovitz said. "It has been difficult, as our society has become more divisive, more political, more challenging."

Copy text Copy this quote's text The quote has been copied Tweet Facebook LinkedIn Share this article on LinkedIn Reddit Share this article on Reddit Email Email this story Share Share this story Oakland University President Ora Pescovitz How do we teach young people how to be more tolerant, be more accepting of people who are not like themselves? How do we teach them to follow those principles of Martin Luther King in nonviolent ways? It has been difficult, as our society has become more divisive, more political, more challenging. Quote icon

Oakland University President Ora Pescovitz Michiganian of the Year honoree Oakland University President Ora Pescovitz, who is leading her university’s civic engagement and civility initiatives. The Detroit News

Despite the challenges, Pescovitz said, "I do feel like we are making real progress."

Pescovitz says she does not view the Michiganian honor as personal.

"It's really a reflection of the tremendous work that Oakland University does," she said. "Our ambition is to be the most civil and civilly engaged campus, not just in Michigan but in the United States."

Under the auspices of the Center for Civic Engagement, founded by political science professor Dave Dulio, Oakland University has hosted numerous programs to help students explore and discuss issues in a way that is civilized, especially with those who don't hold their same viewpoint.

"We really want our students to be engaged in the political process because we think our students become better citizens if they understand it's important for them to speak up and to vote," Pescovitz said.

Oakland University's President Ora Hirsch Pescovitz announces the "Strive for 45: Invest in Student Success" initiative at the Rochester Campus. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News

Dulio calls the work the "convening of conversations of issues of public importance" that teach students to be civil, productive and respectful. The programming has included forums about hot-button political topics, such as abortion, and debates between state and national political leaders from the Democrat and Republican parties.

"It gets back to civility and to try to elevate the conversation around issues of the day," Dulio said, "and for Oakland University to be a place where these things happen and for folks in southeast Michigan and across the state to expect us to be a place where these things occur."

Dulio recalls talking with Pescovitz shortly after she became president of Oakland University in 2017, and before the center was founded, and she said "she wanted it to be a place where diverse voices talk about important, difficult issues."

"That is not the norm in higher ed today," Dulio said. "I could not be more thankful to have President Pescovitz at the helm of Oakland University, because she is an unwavering supporter of all of the work of the center."

kkozlowski@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @kimberkoz

Ora Hirsch Pescovitz

Oakland University President Ora Pescovitz Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News

Age: 66

Occupation: President, Oakland University

Education: Hebrew University, Jerusalem, Israel (1973-74); Bachelor of Medical Science from Northwestern University; Doctor of Medicine from Northwestern University Fineberg School of Medicine

Family: Children Aliza Malouf, Ari Pescovitz and Naomi Runchim; eight grandchildren; the late Dr. Mark Pescovitz; partner Dr. Daniel Walsh

Why honored: For championing the university's civic engagement and civility initiatives