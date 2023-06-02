Oxford families give community strength

Image of Hana's Garden: Handout rendering. Image of 42 Strong medallion: David Guralnick, The Detroit News

They are bonded by the tragedy of Nov. 30, 2021, but their stories don't end there.

The families of Hana St. Juliana and Tate Myre had children who inspired others.

Hana was a beautiful light with a smile that beamed. Tate was a selfless mentor who could always find the positive.

And each surviving family wants to make sure those bright lives — that were senselessly cut short in the 2021 Oxford High School attack — are never forgotten.

Within months of losing their child, as they endured tremendous amounts of grief, each family got to work, yearning to further the legacy their own child had begun and to create a new way for that memory to live on.

The St. Juliana family designed Hana’s Garden, to be constructed later this summer in an Oakland County park and filled with flowers, lights, artwork and benches. It will be a place where the public can celebrate Hana's warm, fun energy. Her zest for life.

"This is celebrating Hana's life, recognizing the person she was and that it was taken away," said Reina St. Juliana, Hana's older sister. "We remember her every moment of every day. We are thinking of Hana. She is with us. But for others to give them a place to remember her and celebrate her life, a gift, that's what this garden is."

The Myre family started a family foundation called 42 Strong, a peer-to-peer mentoring program in honor of their son, who was Oxford High School's No. 42 star running back. In its first year, it has already helped 270 young people.

Buck Myre, who is president of 42 Strong, leads the foundation with the help of his wife, Sheri, and his sons, Ty and Trent. The program matches young mentees, now grades seven through nine, with older mentors, grades 10-12, to address the disconnect many young people have with their peers, their families and their schools.

"We want to give them a purpose, a sense of community," Buck said. "It appears that kids these days don't have much of a purpose, and we want to have them think of their community, start showing some resilience and really start thinking about your neighbor."

When the program started in May 2022, Buck thought the biggest impact would be on the younger mentees.

"Which there is. But we didn't realize how much value there was going to be to our mentors. Looking after somebody and thinking about someone else is very rewarding. Our mentors are really getting more out of this than we thought they would," Buck said.

The new class of mentees and mentors is around 400 people, and more team leaders are on the way.

"Tate was different. He thought different, and that's rare these days. If we can pass that legacy to even one kid. ... This program is growing; the impact that Tate had is growing," Buck said.

Steve St. Juliana, Hana's father, is taking the lead on the garden for his daughter, along with Reina, a 2023 Oxford High School graduate. They began their design work last year.

An artist's rendering of Hana's Tree, which will be located in Hana's Garden. Each branch will represent a victim from the shooting: Hana, Tate and Justin Shilling and Madisyn Baldwin. Courtesy of the St. Juliana Family

A new design plan puts the focus on a centered metal tree sculpture with four branches draped in wisteria. Each branch will represent a victim from the shooting: Hana, Tate and Justin Shilling and Madisyn Baldwin.

“When it finally grows in, it will be quite a sight,” Steve said.

Reina says the garden, along with support from others, gives her a positive way to focus on the months and years ahead.

"We want it (the garden) to be as perfect as it can be for Hana," Reina said. "I truly do think this project, it just shows the good in people, the good, amazing, fantastic, magnificent people that keep showing up and donating their time energy and efforts. It means the world. Anytime we are talking about this garden, it's so positive. ... It's so nice. It's one beautiful thing I can put my energy into."

With their tireless devotion, both families have inspired an entire community around them to step up, too — prompting dozens of individuals, from friends to strangers, to volunteer their own time to help guide the foundation or donate materials and labor to make the garden flourish.

"It's hard to put into words, watching the strength of this family," said Jennifer Curtis, a St. Juliana family friend and supporter. "No one knows what is in their hearts and minds. You can imagine the devastation. Their strength and dedication to seeking answers and advocating for policy and law changes. And at the center of it all is remembering and honoring Hana."

Reina St. Juliana, left, and her father, Steve, both of Ortonville, stand behind three of 12 vases of flowers they and the St. Juliana family received at the Hana's Night Lacrosse game earlier this year. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News

Scott Claxton, 42 Strong's program director, said watching the Myre family work together to heal the community after the tragedy has been humbling.

"From the outside looking in, nobody gets to prepare for this, for this level of grief and sadness and change in your family," Claxton said. "When it hits and strikes, most people are on their heels reeling. You lose your grasp and you have to recenter and figure out how to move forward. What's been admirable is how openly they have talked about that process, and it's something to be learned. They have shown what it means to work through something like this."

