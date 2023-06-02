Robert G. Riney works to end health inequities to Detroit neighborhood

For Robert G. Riney, president and CEO of Henry Ford Health, volunteering has always been second nature.

His dad was a "significant volunteer," he said, and some of Riney's earliest memories are of helping his father pick up pop for school fundraisers.

So it's no surprise that even now, as the new president and chief executive officer of Henry Ford Health, he keeps busy with a variety of leadership roles on boards and foundations across Metro Detroit. He's the vice chair of the Detroit Zoological Society Board and the chair of the Parade Co. board, in charge of America's Thanksgiving Day Parade that goes through the city. He sits on boards for the Hudson Webber Foundation (focused on arts and community building), the Alfred I. duPont Charitable Trust (which supports pediatric health care), Business Leaders for Michigan and the Michigan Hospital Association.

And although he's nearly 45 years into his career at Henry Ford Health, he says he's just getting started.

"Detroit's secret to success, its pathway to a new and exciting future, is really making sure that all of our not-for-profits and our strategic enterprises are functioning well," he said. "If you think about the cultural assets we have here, the brain power, we've found that when we're divided, we don't yield great dividends. But when we come together as a community of leaders and really focus on one or two things, look what happens."

It's more than just a matter of doing all that he can for Michigan, he said, although he does that both in his day job, where he moved into the top job last year, and in his volunteer work. For him, it's a matter of making the place he grew up the best place it can be.

He grew up Downriver but hung around in southwest Detroit, he said. He and his four siblings could count on their neighbors to keep them safe, a childhood he valued.

"There is no question that my upbringing had a big influence on me," he said. His parents were "very faith-based," he said, and taught their children from an early age that "circumstances are not equal for everyone that is born into this country." They were taught to embrace diversity in all forms, he said.

"I just thought those were normal conversations as a kid, and then I got older, and I realized no, those conversations are pretty unique," he said. "Secondly, they really instilled in all of us that you've got to work hard and stretch yourself and take a risk. That's certainly guided my career, and in many ways, that's the Detroit story."

As the leader of one of Michigan's largest hospital systems, Riney is still taking those lessons seriously. In the more than four decades he's worked for Henry Ford Health — he started as a college student and worked his way through several departments, at one point meeting the woman who would become his wife — he has learned a lot about how he wants to treat the members of his team as well as the members of his community, he said.

That looks like the major expansion the health system has underway that will allow it to "rethink and redesign" its campus for the next 100 years. That looks like the expanded campus — from the Motown Museum all the way over to Woodward — getting a new bed tower, new procedure rooms, even new multi-income housing and green space. And, perhaps most important, it looks like using Henry Ford Health's role as an urban hospital in one of the Blackest large cities in America to address health inequities that have been around for decades but laid bare by COVID-19.

A continued focus of research will be population health research, Riney said, looking at communities and how a variety of factors, including ethnicity, gender, ZIP code and more can result in "disparate" treatments and outcomes. The end goal? A holistic take on health that involved focusing on physical health as well as economic and educational health.

That's the legacy he strives for — not one tied to his name, but to the work he does, be it working to resolve health inequities in Detroit or bringing smiles to children who see the Thanksgiving parade.

"If my message and how I've added value to communities can encourage others to do the same, I'm really grateful for that," he said. "This is a community, this is a state that's worth investing in. It's worth our time. And it's worth us giving hours that sometimes we don't think we have."

Age: 64

Occupation: President and CEO, Henry Ford Health

Education: Bachelor of Science from Wayne State University

Family: Sandy, wife of 42 years; three children, Shaun, Caitlin and Taehoon

Why honored: For bringing world-class health care to Metro Detroit, and a brighter future to a Detroit neighborhood