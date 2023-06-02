Tom Adams and Jessica Taylor teach Michigan prisoners mediation and communication skills

Chance for Life Organization co-founders Jessica Taylor and Tom Adams, both of Detroit, pose in front of a ship handmade out of tooth picks and Popsicle sticks by former inmate and Chance for Life Organization core member Donald Harris. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News

After a career in the medical field, Tom Adams has been a recruiter and owner of a staffing agency, TJA Staffing Services, for more than 30 years. Little did he know that his work would evolve into helping Michigan prisoners looking for a fresh start.

Michiganians of the Year

Adams is president of Southfield-based nonprofit Chance for Life, where he and fellow Detroiter Jessica Taylor, executive director, visit prisons to teach inmates mediation and communication skills.

“If you have faith and you have a will to be different, there are people such as us that are here to extend our hands and to help you become a new individual,” Adams said. “We teach you how to process information differently so you don't make the same mistake and go back to prison. It all starts with learning who you are and then being able to go out and motivate your family and motivate your neighborhood. But above all things, that God is over all. We give all our glory, honor and praise to God in everything we do.”

Taylor added: “That takeaway is: 'Be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind.' And that’s carried out throughout the program.”

Copy text Copy this quote's text The quote has been copied Tweet Facebook LinkedIn Share this article on LinkedIn Reddit Share this article on Reddit Email Email this story Share Share this story Tom Adams, president of Southfield-based nonprofit Chance for Life If you have faith and you have a will to be different, there are people such as us that are here to extend our hands and to help you become a new individual. We teach you how to process information differently so you don't make the same mistake and go back to prison. Quote icon

Tom Adams and Jessica Taylor, Michiganians of The Year Chance for Life Organization co-founders Jessica Taylor and Tom Adams are 2023 Detroit News Michiganians of the Year. The Detroit News

It all started in 1999 when Adams launched a transformation project at the Mound Correctional Facility in Detroit in partnership with the Michigan Department of Corrections. That’s where 25 inmates — leaders from religious and prison-based organizations — were chosen to participate in the organization’s first training program.

Since that time, Adams and Taylor, who has a background in public service and mediation, have expanded the program to nine Michigan prisons, including Huron Valley, Lakeland and Jackson correctional facilities. Participants learn mediation skills that they then pass on to other inmates. The goal is to reduce violent incidents within the prisons and to help inmates transition to life in the community once they are released.

“We train them to be mediators, and therefore, they can practice those skills,” Taylor said. “Because when they're training, they're actually teaching it back to themselves as well.”

The people Adams and Taylor have helped include LaDonna Cummings. Cummings, 49, served nearly 18 years at Huron Valley after she was convicted of first-degree premeditated murder in the 2005 shooting death of her children’s father. She was released this year and says she plans to help train juvenile offenders through the Chance for Life program.

Jessica Taylor, right, executive director, and Tom Adams, president and CEO, run Chance for Life, a program that offers support for ex-offenders. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News

“They taught me how to be a better person, to express myself, to give back and help people,” Cummings said.

Cummings participated in the Chance for Life program from 2011 to 2013 before becoming a mediation director in the prison. She said she learned to build trust among her fellow inmates, just like Adams and Taylor built trust with her.

“We call them Mom and Pop because they’re always there,” she said. “We go to them, talk to them in confidence, and it’ll never get out. They just help everybody. And the curriculum they use, it's awesome.”

Matthew Makowski, 56, first met Adams and Taylor about 17 years ago while serving a life sentence for felony murder in the death of a health club co-worker during a robbery. Although Makowski wasn't present when the victim was stabbed in 1988, he had arranged the robbery.

Makowski said when he was sentenced, the judge told him there were no redeemable qualities about him. After meeting Adams and Taylor, he said he learned otherwise.

“I hung that page with my sentencing transcripts on the bulletin board in my cell,” he said. “I would look at it all the time. There's not a lot of opportunity to grow and change within prison, especially the first 10 years I was in. So when I met Tom and Jessica and heard them speak, the lightbulb came on. I knew it was my chance to make a difference, to outgrow one day that label that was put on me.”

Makowski, released from prison a little more than four years ago, serves as a Chance for Life mentor and regularly keeps in touch with Adams and Taylor.

“They embrace everybody,” he said. “It doesn't matter what religion you're from. What political affiliations you have. They embrace everybody and promote everybody equally. It's really something to be proud of.”

cwilliams@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CWilliams_DN

Tom Adams

Tom Adams Todd McInturf, The Detroit News

Occupation: CEO of TJA Staffing Services, president of Chance for Life

Education: Bachelor of Science in biology, minor in chemistry from Tuskegee University

Family: One daughter and son-in-law, wife and one child deceased

Why honored: For inspiring prison inmates to peacefully resolve conflicts and improve their lives

Jessica Taylor

Jessica Taylor Todd McInturf, The Detroit News

Occupation: Executive director of TJA Staffing Services and Chance for Life

Education: Bachelor of Science in business, MBA, both from Cornerstone University

Family: Two children, four grandchildren

Why honored: For inspiring prison inmates to peacefully resolve conflicts and improve their lives