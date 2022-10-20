NIL money is flowing in college athletics, and it's 'the Wild West'

Athletes at UM, MSU and elsewhere are cashing in during a new era in college sports that has little regulation.

Ohio State's quarterback is driving around in a $150,000 SUV.

An Alabama defensive back is hawking Kool-Aid.

A Detroit-Mercy basketball player is promoting GlowBalls for a Chinese company.

Michigan State's quarterback has a burger named after him.

To say the landscape of college sports is changing would be an understatement. From nearly the moment the Supreme Court ruled in June 2021 that the NCAA could not limit education-related compensation, the era of name, image and likeness has exploded.

Referred to now simply as "NIL," the money is flowing in college athletics.

From the high-profile deals like that of C.J. Stroud, the Heisman Trophy finalist and signal-caller for the Buckeyes, who now cruises campus in a Bentley Bentayga, to more simple deals like Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne getting a few bucks from HopCat — a local restaurant and bar chain — players are getting paid more than a year into this new era.

Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy and receiver Ronnie Bell were among a group of players who had an NIL deal with Michigan Army National Guard. Angelique S. Chengelis

But how much they're getting isn't always simple to track. Some deals are announced by the player or the company with which they've entered a deal. However, neither is obligated to do so, and the players aren't required to report agreements to their schools, though they're encouraged to, in order for compliance offices to review the deals.

"I think we're exactly where I anticipated we would be. And that is the Wild West," said Peter Schoenthal, an attorney and CEO of Athliance, an NIL opportunity-management software platform designed to aid compliance departments.

The Detroit News reached out to the athletic departments at the University of Michigan and Michigan State University for details about the number of NIL deals evaluated by compliance officials and their values, but the requests were denied by both universities.

Without any sort of national database, it can be difficult to get true numbers relative to deals that are being made. Still, there are ways to get a sampling. Companies like INFLCR and Opendorse are helping initiate and track NIL deals, and the data they've compiled offers a partial glimpse into how much money is exchanging hands, how it's being spent and which players are benefitting the most.

According to INFLCR, the average value of all NIL transactions from July 2021 to June 2022 was $1,815, while the median value of all NIL transactions was $53. Deals in Power Five conferences averaged $2,144, while non-Power Five deals were at $558. The data also showed football is at the top of the list for the number of transactions and transaction value at Power Five schools, while men's basketball is on top outside of the Power Five.

INFLCR also partners with 31 schools on local exchanges. Of those 31 platforms, 969 businesses have registered with student-athlete deals, averaging $1,365. Of note, the University of Michigan's exchange had the most businesses registered, with 100.

Figures provided by Opendorse show the first year of the NIL era reached a total of $917 million, a number that could reach as high as $1.14 billion in year two. Its data also showed that football is bringing in most of the deals, and the Big Ten sits atop the list for most NIL compensation by conference, followed by the Big 12, Pac-12 and the SEC.

Opendorse also had a breakdown of NIL compensation by position in football. Quarterbacks led the way at an average of $2,446 per deal, with running backs next at $1,960.

The numbers help provide a limited picture, one coaches are seeing, and it's starting to help them understand what it will take to keep their teams competitive in this new era.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day says that the football program may need $13 million in NIL deals for its players. Darron Cummings, AP

Ohio State coach Ryan Day recently suggested it will take $13 million in NIL deals to keep the Buckeyes' roster intact. That's a figure Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh thinks might even be low.

"My thoughts were I think we can do more," Harbaugh said. "I think maybe we can even double that at Michigan. I think that's possible. And I think it's going in a terrific direction that way.

"I mean, you know me, I've always been for NIL, and I believe players should have a share in the (overall) revenues. I think that's something that's really possible at Michigan, so I think that's where we're headed."

It's also something Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker knows will continue to evolve.

"That's a large number," Tucker said of Day's estimate. "We'll have to see. That's the thing about NIL and recruiting. Like, the current roster and what's it going to take? We really don't know yet. So, it will be interesting to see a year from now how it's affected recruiting, how it is affecting the roster.

Copy text Copy this quote's text The quote has been copied Tweet Facebook LinkedIn Share this article on LinkedIn Reddit Share this article on Reddit Email Email this story Share Share this story Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker I'm all for NIL, and I want the players to make what they can make and we want to help them build their brands. That's our philosophy at Michigan State, and I really haven't seen the downside yet. Quote icon

"I'm all for NIL, and I want the players to make what they can make and we want to help them build their brands. That's our philosophy at Michigan State, and I really haven't seen the downside yet."

For some, including Southern Cal quarterback Caleb Williams, that means big money. The Oklahoma transfer signed multiple deals when he headed west, including a "long-term agreement" with Hawkins Way Capital, a real-estate private-equity firm that manages $2 billion in assets.

Others, though, will be happy to land smaller deals, such as the football and men’s basketball players at Michigan State. They can earn $500 in an agreement with United Wholesale Mortgage for promoting the company on social media. The MSU gymnastics team also made an NIL deal with the "This is Sparta!" collective for all 19 members of its women's gymnastics team, the first gymnastics team-wide deal in the country.

"It's just a good way to get people to connect with other people, really," MSU senior safety Xavier Henderson said of some of his deals, including one with McDonald's. "That's what NIL has been, a little bit of change for the players, a little bit of money, and a good way for connecting and branding opportunities for players to meet people in business and powerful positions."

Several Michigan football players had a deal with the Michigan Army National Guard and participated in activities to promote the Michigan Army National Guard in an effort to connect with young adults. Each player received a payment and shared his experiences and the event on their social media platforms.

Michigan running back Blake Corum reads to Detroit PAL Little Hoopers participants last December. Corum bought them holiday gift bags with his NIL money.

Road to some riches

How we got here is fairly simple.

The drumbeat for compensating student-athletes has been slowly building. In 2009, former UCLA basketball player Ed O'Bannon sued the NCAA on behalf of Division I football and men's basketball players, challenging the NCAA's use of the images and the likenesses of its former student-athletes for commercial purposes.

In 2014, a U.S. District Court ruled in O'Bannon's favor and a year later, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed parts of the ruling. The Supreme Court opted not to review the case, and changes were minimal as colleges offering student-athletes additional compensation up to the full cost of attendance cured any antitrust issues within the NCAA.

NIL's blossoming started with a seed: a 2009 class-action lawsuit filed by former UCLA basketball player Ed O'Bannon that argued the NCAA should not be allowed to use the likeness of football and men's basketball players "past and present" to make money. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File) Isaac Brekken, AP

By last summer, though, in NCAA v. Alston, a significant change occurred when the Supreme Court upheld a District Court ruling that the NCAA rules limiting education-related compensation violated Section 1 of the Sherman Act. In a concurring opinion, Justice Brett Kavanaugh essentially dismantled the NCAA's stance that college athletes are amateurs and should not be compensated beyond the cost of attendance.

"Nowhere else in America can businesses get away with agreeing not to pay their workers a fair market rate on the theory that their product is defined by not paying their workers a fair market rate," Kavanaugh wrote. "And under ordinary principles of antitrust law, it is not evident why college sports should be any different.

"The NCAA is not above the law."

Shortly after that decision, the NCAA said it would allow student-athletes to receive compensation in exchange for use of their name, image, and likeness.

On July 1, 2021, the era of NIL began.

The deals came quickly in that first month. Ga'Quincy "Kool-Aid" McKinstry, who was entering his freshman year as a defensive back at Alabama, signed a deal with Kool-Aid — because, of course, he did. Current Detroit Lions rookie Josh Pascal, then preparing for his final season at Kentucky, starred in a light-hearted commercial for a pediatric dentist.

Many more deals followed. Some paid big money, while others were simpler, along the lines of a few bucks for an autograph or giving a social media shoutout. Michigan running back Blake Corum used some of the money he made on NIL deals to provide Thanksgiving dinners in Detroit last November. Michigan's Zak Zinter made an illustrated children's book titled, "The Men Up Front," about the offensive line, and included some other interesting facts about the football program, as part of an NIL deal.

'A jump-start'

The players love it, and frankly, why wouldn't they?

"It's definitely been amazing and a blessing," Stroud said. "It's definitely changed my life for the future. I think it's a jump-start to be a businessman before you get to the NFL, if that is your path."

The NIL era has been good for the star players such as Detroit Mercy basketball standout Antoine Davis, who has a deal to promote GlowBalls, a special reflective basketball that is also endorsed by former NBA star Stephon Marbury. Davis' personalized ball has his trademarked logo and retails for $75, and the company sold 75 or 80 in the first week. Davis gets a percentage of the merchandise sales — which he wants to share with his teammates.

"I didn't have anything, and for me to average the points that I averaged (24.6 for his career), I felt like I needed a part of it," Davis said of the NIL deal. And I just wanted to give back to my teammates, because most of them probably don't have NIL deals.

"Everybody benefits."

Antoine Davis, a guard on the Detroit Mercy men's basketball team, has an NIL deal with a Chinese company that manufactures GlowBalls. Daniel Mears, Detroit News

Most coaches and administrators are in favor of it, too, but with almost no regulation to this point, it feels like a free-for-all.

"Right now, this thing moves so fast, and there's no guardrails," Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo said. "I'm all for kids getting more. I really am. It's nice that they get something. I definitely believe in that. But I think so much freedom is going to cause people to make bad decisions. Are they going to pick a school because of the money instead of where they want to go to school?"

It's been a common refrain from coaches and conference leaders since NIL began, considering the NCAA has offered little guidance, only clarifying that collectives — groups of donors representing one school — are subject to the same NCAA rules that prohibit contact between boosters and recruits.

While some states have NIL legislation in place, others don't, forcing universities to essentially guess where the boundaries are.

It has, predictably, led to confusion.

Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter has an NIL deal to promote an illustrated hardcover book for kids about Michigan's offensive linemen and other fun facts about the team. Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

"I believe it is time for the 10 FBS conferences to step in and agree to NIL legislation and a strong, effective and expeditious enforcement mechanism," Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff said recently. "All 10 conferences are strongly in favor of student-athletes being able to benefit from their NIL.

"But we also need three simple and obvious guardrails: NIL should not be used as an inducement. NIL should not be used as pay-for-play, and the amount earned as NIL payments should be commensurate with what the NIL provided and not a veiled inducement or pay-for-play."

While Kliavkoff wants the conferences to get together — a bit of a tough ask, considering college sports is in the early stages of more football-driven realignment — while Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is among those looking to the government.

"I am disappointed that we still have to operate with these various patchwork of laws from a state-level standpoint," Warren said. "We need federal legislation to help put in some guardrails to make it even cleaner, to make sure name, image and likeness is not used as a recruiting inducement."

In 2020, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed off on bipartisan legislation that made Michigan one of the first states in the nation to allow college athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness ahead of the high court's ruling. Under the law, athletes can hire agents, enter endorsement deals and accept gifts. They cannot sign an apparel contract that conflicts with the school’s apparel contract.

There also are a few additional bills pending in the state House and Senate related to NIL, including a bill from state Rep. Joe Tate, D-Detroit, that would allow universities and coaches to advise and guide athletes. Tate, who helped sponsor the initial legislation in 2020, was a three-year starting offensive lineman at Michigan State and a co-captain in 2003.

The bill Tate introduced Sept. 28 would allow universities to partner with nonprofit “third parties that license publicity rights” to help the student-athletes, or fund a third-party administrator to educate student-athletes on the process, financial literacy or brand management.

"Universities would not be able to “coerce, compel or interfere with a student athlete’s decision,” according to the bill language.

The goal of the legislation, Tate said, is "to make sure that they have all the resources available while they're making decisions about NIL opportunities."

Tate doesn't expect the legislation to become law before the end of the year but said introducing it now "gets the conversation going."

"I think what we saw was that the NCAA, once the states started getting involved, kind of allowed this to move forward with their organization," Tate said. "But there’s also some need for refinement with the current legislation."

Looking for guardrails

The recruiting piece is the biggest point of contention.

According to the NCAA, prospects cannot be induced by the promise of an NIL deal. Most believe that is happening anyway, primarily through collectives.

"What's happening is not NIL," said Schoenthal of Athliance. "NIL is really about cameos and marketing deals and using your social media to promote yourself and other brands and signing autographs and merchandise. It is not about boosters and fans raising money to buy players, and that is what is absolutely happening.

"I get why some people are justifying that. I get that college athletics is changing and that there needs to be some form of change in legislation overall that gives student-athletes a voice. There is an argument to be made that revenue-generating sports like men's football and men's basketball deserve to have salaries. But that is a whole entirely different conversation that needs to be worked out, but has nothing to do with NIL. So in the meantime, let's stop pretending what's happening is actually NIL."

When and if uniform rules arrive is anyone's guess, at this point. Yes, most believe there should be rules, but few agree on what they should be. Even more difficult is how these rules will be enforced.

The quandary about NIL is the scope ranging from student-athletes signing autographs and merchandise to the uncontrollable boom of getting boosters and recruiting involved. Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

Many say the NCAA has lacked the appetite for enforcement since the ruling in the Alston case. Others suggest the schools welcome the enforcement.

"Schools are subjected to institutional control, which means you've got to be doing something to actually exert control," Schoenthal said.

"If you're not, there's a lack of control, and you are subjected to getting punished by the NCAA. I think that's what the NCAA is setting up for, and I don't think there's going to be a lot of pushback because all of the schools are the ones asking for this. They want policing."

Whatever the future looks like, Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller wants to keep the best interest of the student-athlete in mind.

"The reason for (NIL) is a really, really good thing," Haller said. "To allow student-athletes to profit off of their name and success is a good thing. It’s long overdue. It's something I support. We, in this industry, as leaders, created the chaos, not the student-athletes. Not the 18-to-21-year-olds. They didn't create this chaos. We did, by putting a system in place with not enough guidelines and boundaries and barriers. So, we have to continue with a good thing, which is coming up with a way that allows student-athletes to be successful in this process.

“I'm not one saying, 'Oh, my goodness, things are horrible and they're going bad.' No, this is a good system. This is a system that's long overdue and we have to continue with the student-athletes' voice involved to make sure that we're framing it in a way that allows them to be successful and not to be taken advantage of."

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau