Amazing moments from the 2021 Michigan high school football finals

The Michigan high school state football finals Nov. 26-27 at Ford Field provided memories that last a lifetime for players and fans as championships were awarded in eight divisions over two days.
There was a stunning 28-point comeback in a game where the teams combined for more than 100 points. There was a 14-year-old phenom quarterback coming through in the clutch. There were defensive stands aplenty and more incredible individual efforts worthy of further reflection.
Check out The Detroit News' in-depth coverage of all the thrills, spills and moments that make the Michigan high school state football finals worth cheering.