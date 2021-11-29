Amazing moments from the 2021 Michigan high school football finals

The Michigan high school state football finals Nov. 26-27 at Ford Field provided memories that last a lifetime for players and fans as championships were awarded in eight divisions over two days.

There was a stunning 28-point comeback in a game where the teams combined for more than 100 points. There was a 14-year-old phenom quarterback coming through in the clutch. There were defensive stands aplenty and more incredible individual efforts worthy of further reflection.

Check out The Detroit News' in-depth coverage of all the thrills, spills and moments that make the Michigan high school state football finals worth cheering.

Looking back, looking ahead

Belleville's Underwood among many who show poise, future potential in Michigan high school football Read more Belleville won its first state championship. Warren De La Salle won its fourth in the last eight years. And Detroit King earned its fourth in the last seven. Don’t expect those two programs to go away, nor others who were at Ford Field last weekend.

Division 1

Bryce Underwood, defense lead Belleville football to Division 1 state championship Read more Belleville came up with the big defensive plays in the third, turning three turnovers into 20 points, helping to win the program's first state title.

Division 2

De La Salle dominates TC Central to win Division 2 state championship Read more Brady Drogosh threw for three TDs and ran for another to lead Warren De La Salle to a dominating 41-14 victory over Traverse City Central.

Division 3

Brown makes big plays on offense, defense to steer Detroit King to Division 3 title Read more Terrence Brown scored on a 51-yard run, then had a fourth-quarter interception leading to another touchdown to lead No. 1 Detroit King to a 25-21 victory over defending champion DeWitt in the Division 3 championship game.

Division 4

Chelsea rallies from 28 down, kicks Hudsonville Unity Christian, 55-52, in Division 4 Read more Chelsea pulled off one of the biggest comeback wins in state football finals history Friday night, fighting its way back from a 28-point third-quarter deficit to defeat Hudsonville Unity Christian 55-52 in the Division 4 championship game.

Division 5

Passinault, Ziegler help Grand Rapids Catholic Central continue its dynasty with Division 5 title Read more John Passinault threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns to lead Grand Rapids Catholic Central to a 31-7 victory over Marine City.

Division 6

Lansing Catholic overcomes Warren Michigan Collegiate for Division 6 crown Read more Joey Baker threw for 181 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score to lead Lansing Catholic to a 16-6 win over Warren Michigan Collegiate in the Division 6 state football championship game Friday at Ford Field.

Division 7

Dak Ewalt's TD run lifts Pewamo-Westphalia football to Division 7 state title Read more Dak Ewalt scored on a 35-yard run with 5:50 remaining to lead Pewamo-Westphalia to a 14-10 win over Lawton.

Division 8