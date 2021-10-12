The inside story of Detroit’s gang wars, a battle prosecutors say was fueled by Instagram hit lists and the Seven Mile Bloods, the social-media savvy gang that had a death grip on both the opioid drug trade and one of the deadliest parts of America’s most violent big city.
by Robert Snell
(Editor's note: Detroit News reporter Robert Snell spent more than a year investigating Detroit’s gang wars and the Justice Department’s attempts to topple the Seven Mile Bloods. This series was originally published Apr. 22, 2018.)